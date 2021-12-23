“Police help! This is Blake Griffin and Chris Paul tried to beat me up!”: When Shaq and Charles Barkley had each other in splits after LAPD was called following Clippers-Rockets locker room drama

Shaq and Charles Barkley were hysterical after hearing that LAPD was called to sort out the Rockets-Clippers locker room tiff.

January of 2018 saw Chris Paul make his return to Los Angeles after spending 6 seasons with the Clippers in perhaps the most cinematic way possible. Start to finish, the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers bout was something straight out of a movie and Shaq and Charles Barkley couldn’t get enough of it.

Mid-way through the game, tensions rose between Blake Griffin and several players on the Houston Rockets, with Trevor Ariza being the main aggressor. Everything from ripped tights to spiking the ball off Eric Gordon’s back to even bumping into head coaches, this on-court scuffle had it all.

Things got heated in CP3’s return to LA. pic.twitter.com/XmM5YvLAeU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2018

This wasn’t a ‘Malice at the Palace’ situation however as things seemed to simmer down on the court. Things only started to ramp up after the final whistle had been blown.

In short, Ariza, James Harden, Chris Paul, and other Rockets players tried to have ‘words’ with Griffin and Austin Rivers (instigator from the bench). The nuisance reportedly necessitated the need for LAPD and it’s safe to say that Charles Barkley and Shaq were hysterical about it all.

NBAonTNT has some of the raunchiest takes in all of sports and it’s all thanks to Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley being on set. So, when the Suns and Lakers legend got wind of the situation happening out West in LA, it was sure to be one of the most comedic bits fans had seen from the two.

Some of the best lines uttered by the two would be Shaq saying, “Hello police, Chris Paul is trying to beat me up,” and Charles Barkley saying, “Hey this is Blake Griffin, Chris Paul is trying to get in the locker room. Get down here and save me.”

The skit has become so iconic that ‘Inside the NBA’ decided to animate the ordeal as well, resulting in even more belly-aching laughter from both the hosts of the show and us, the audience.