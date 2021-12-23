Basketball

“Police help! This is Blake Griffin and Chris Paul tried to beat me up!”: When Shaq and Charles Barkley had each other in splits after LAPD was called following Clippers-Rockets locker room drama

“Police help! This is Blake Griffin and Chris Paul tried to beat me up!”: When Shaq and Charles Barkley had each other in splits after LAPD was called following Clippers-Rockets locker room drama
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"We think some opportunities may arise"– Ferrari boss has an action plan to mark Antonio Giovinazzi's F1 return in 2023
Next Article
"He has been unlucky" - Mattia Binotto believes that Charles Leclerc lost 40 points due to bad luck in the 2021 season
NBA Latest Post
"Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 4 of those games": Joel Embiid compiles 3rd career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, overtaking Shaquille O'Neal and other greats
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 4 of those games”: Joel Embiid compiles 3rd career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, overtaking Shaquille O’Neal and other greats

Joel Embiid made history in his amazing 41 point outing against the Boston Celtics, joining…