“Tyrese Haliburton is breaking records already?!”: Kings tweet out as their young star makes history after incredible stretch of games for the franchise

Tyrese Haliburton writes his name in the history books with recent impressive stretch for the Sacramento Kings

Remember when everybody thought that only LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards had the potential to become superstars from the 2020 NBA Draft class?

Despite being projected as a potential first-overall pick ahead of draft night by countless scouts, Tyrese Haliburton was selected 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings. And frankly, the franchise should be thanking their lucky stars that he was available to be picked that far down on the night.

Since then, Haliburton has slowly but effectively gotten used to the high level of the NBA. And now, in his sophomore season in the league, the man has been averaging, 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, while shooting 45.9% from the field, and 41.1% from beyond the arc. But more importantly here, the man’s usage rate is at a staggering 17.4%, the highest of his career. And yet, he is only averaging 2.1 turnovers per game. Simply put, he has taken over point guard duties for the Kings and is approaching elite levels at the position.

This in turn has been reflected in his numbers as well, as the King’s social media team recently made known.

Let’s get in on the celebration, shall we?

Also Read: Knicks fans are given reason to worry as the star’s injury proves much worse than previously expected

Tyrese Haliburton becomes the first player in Kings history to record at least 20 points and 10 assists, since they moved to Sacramento

This stat only scratches the surface of how good Tyrese Haliburton has been.

Game after game, the man has been putting double-doubles for the franchise. And after doing it for 4 consecutive games, the man has already written himself into the history books.

Take a look at the tweet below.

.@tyhaliburton22 is the first Kings player with at least 4 consecutive 20-point, 10-assist games since the Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985. pic.twitter.com/7eGy2rxSjQ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 23, 2021

The only issue here is, 3 of these 4 games have been losses for the Kings, which came against the Grizzlies, Warriors, and Clippers.

Now, the team simply needs to start winning. And that will come once they can stop giving up easy buckets on the defensive end of the court.

But at least on offense, Tyrese Haliburton can help fans rest a bit easier during this season.

Also Read: Rudy Gay and NBA Twitter react strongly as StatMuse blames IT for the Lakers being 0-3 in the last 3 games