Potentially Pushing For $2.5 Billion Franchise Revival, Shaquille O’Neal Showcases An Incredible Alley-Oop Between Shawn Kemp And Gary Payton

Shaquille O’Neal has become quite the social media influencer in recent times. Taking to Instagram to share a variety of different content, Shaq always posts things he feels strongly about. More often than not, it has a lot to do with basketball, and a recent post he shared on his story is no different. Showing some love to Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton, the Big Diesel put up a video of theirs, showcasing an incredible alley-oop dunk the two pulled off together while on the Seattle Supersonics. It was an incredible highlight, and one that the original poster captioned, advocating for the return of the franchise. And from the looks of it, the four-time NBA Champion agrees with the sentiment.

All it will take is $2.5 billion to revive the team and have them facing off against the best of the best as an expansion franchise.

Shaquille O’Neal shares a post on Instagram, advocating the return of the Seattle Supersonics

The Seattle Supersonics were one of the most iconic teams in NBA history. Two of the greatest players in the franchise’s history were undoubtedly Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton. They were an incredible duo, and recognizing this, Shaquille O’Neal recently took to Instagram to give them their flowers.

Sharing a video of one of their iconic highlights, Shaq seems to be advocating for the return of the franchise. The highlight in question sees Payton throw an alley-oop Shawn Kemp’s way. Rising up for the slam, ‘The Reign Man’ took the ball out of the air and jammed it in with a mean tomahawk. It was an incredible move that showcased the chemistry the two shared, in addition to Kemp’s incredible dunking ability.

However, what was most notable about the post was the caption. Posted by ‘Just Smellkjell’, the caption paid tribute to The Glove and his running mate. But, moreover, it called for the return of the Seattle Supersonics. A franchise that has been out of the NBA for 15 years now.

This isn’t the first time Shaq has shown interest in NBA franchises. While it does seem like he’d be interested in bringing back the $2.5 billion valued Sonics, he has experience in the department. Not only did he have a share in the Sacramento Kings, but recently, he expressed interest in investing in one of his former teams.

Shaq contemplated investing in the Phoenix Suns before Jeff Bezos displayed his interest

The Seattle Supersonics isn’t the first franchise Shaquille O’Neal has shown interest in. The Big Aristotle was also intrigued by the possibility of ingesting in the Phoenix Suns. Shaq represented the franchise in the 2008-2009 season and nearly put an offer on the table. However, he backed off after billionaire Jeff Bezos came into the picture.

But, that hasn’t stopped Shaq from exploring other opportunities. In fact, he alluded to perhaps returning home to Orlando, and buying the Magic. The place where he kicked off his NBA career back in 1992.

These are interesting times in the NBA. With the WNBA having recently announced an expansion, basketball fans will be looking to the NBA to do the same. And, if and when it does happen, Shaq will surely be one of the bidders for the new teams.