Years After Making $70,000,000 in NBA, Former Miami Heat Player is Leveraging $2.42 Billion Company to Revive Seattle Supersonics

Jamal Mashburn is a former NBA superstar who found great success both in the NBA and outside of it. A former Miami Heat player, Mashburn spent 13 seasons in the league. In that time, he earned $70,000,000 and following retirement, he has gone on to earn even more. With a net worth of $110,000,000, ‘Monster Mash’ has a dream of reviving the Seattle Supersonics. And, with his investments in companies like Papa John’s and Outback Steakhouse, he could turn this dream into a reality.

The Seattle Supersonics are an iconic team that has historical ties to the sport of basketball. Located in a brilliant market, and with a dedicated fanbase that loves the team, they would be welcomed back into the NBA with open arms. And, given his strategic plan to first buy a team in France in preparation for the future, there is a great chance he will find success too.

The city of Seattle has long missed the presence of an NBA franchise. However, thanks to one former NBA superstar, fans may just get to see the revival of the Supersonics. Former Miami Heat star, Jamal Mashburn plans on utilizing his extensive business portfolio and strategic planning to support the revival.

With investments in companies worth upwards of $2 billion like Papa John’s and Outback Steakhouse, Masburn has the means to turn this dream into a reality. But, this isn’t the first time he has tried to buy an NBA franchise.

Having made a failed $275,000,000 bid for the Charlotte Hornets years ago, Monster Mash is sure to have a far more solid bid when he makes the case for the Supersonics’ revival. And, with investments spread across a number of different industries, it is clear to see that Mashburn has both the business acumen and brains to fulfill his NBA dream. Take a look a the tweet below by Andrew Petcash.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AndrewPetcash/status/1675160190130241537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fortunately, Jamal Mashburn won’t be alone in this venture. While he does already have a business partner Rick Pitino, there are also players in the current NBA landscape interested in playing for the historically popular franchise.

Brook Lopez has made known his desire to play for the Seattle Supersonics

Jamal Mashburn may be interested in reviving the Seattle Supersonics, but Brook Lopez is interested in playing for them. The Milwaukee Bucks star, who recently signed a new contract was busy exploring free agency not too long ago. And, when asked where he would like to play in the upcoming season, Lopez suggested Seattle.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPointsApp/status/1674208667531370497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lopez’s declaration is rather bewildering. Especially considering that the Supersonics have not played in the NBA since 2008. But, it just goes to show how wildly popular a franchise it is and how many are anticipating its potential return.