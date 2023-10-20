Predicting a Repeat of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony’s Popularity, Former Cavs Champion Predicts Chet Holmgren Will Cash on Victor Wembanyama Hype

Chet Holmgren will begin his rookie season this year after being ruled out due to an injury last season. The 2022 second-overall pick is widely considered an emerging talent and is expected to cloud the Victor Wembanyama hype with his debut this season. Former Cleveland Cavalier and 2016 NBA champion Richard Jefferson believes that the new rivalry between Holmgren and Wembanyama might very well be similar to that of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony’s bygone era.

Sharing his thoughts on the Road Trippin’ podcast, Jefferson laid his full faith on the Oklahoma City Thunder rookie to match up to his potential this season.

Richard Jefferson believes Chet Holmgren can cloud the Victor Wembanyama hype

Richard Jefferson has high hopes for OKC rookie Chet Holmgren this season. The former Cavaliers champion believes that Holmgren has the potential to become a household name right from his debut season. Amidst the chaos and hype surrounding French prodigy Victor Wembanyama, Jefferson believes Chet Holmgren will benefit the most,

“I think people might have forgot that he was the number two pick in the draft and he was very close to being number one. When I say a household name, it doesn’t mean he’s going to be a superstar. But, I think after this season especially because they are going to pair him up kind of like LeBron and Carmelo were in the same draft class and D-Wade. I think even though he’s not in this draft class, they were rookies together. So all of this Wemby hype, Chet is going to benefit from that also becuause they are both 7’1″ or 7’5″ unicorns. So I think that’s going to raise his profile being a part of this rookie class.”

Indeed, Holmgren would be facing off with a similar Carmelo Anthony vs. LeBron James kind of rivalry debuting the same season as Victor Wembanyama. As a center, many have noticed the OKC rookie as a versatile player who can shoot, jump fluidly, make incredible handles, and suit up as a guard whenever required.

With the ability to combine the skills of both a center and a power forward, Holmgren would greatly benefit from the Wemby hype. In the upcoming season, the OKC rookie is expected to show strong plays in inner and outer games alongside his superior three-point shooting range. This puts him at a unique advantage as compared to others of his size and position.

Gilbert Arenas also chose Chet Holmgren as his ROTY pick

It’s not just Richard Jefferson who is speaking highly of Chet Holmgren as a player. Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas also believes in the potential of the OKC rookie to overwhelm the Victor Wembanayam craze. In an episode of his Gil’s Arena podcast, Agent Zero unequivocally chose Holmgren as his pick for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award.

Arenas believes that Wemby has a lot of rough skills that Holmgren, on the other end, has perfected from his side. Hence, the 2022 second-overall pick is expected to cloud over Wemby in terms of his performance as a center. The next season leaves exciting opportunities for us to see how this new draft class of NBA players fare in the league.