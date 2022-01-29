“The smartest players I’ve played against is by far LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul, and who’s creeping up into that category is Ja Morant”: Draymond Green reveals the best basketball minds in the NBA

In a recent episode of JJ Redick’s podcast, Draymond Green reveals the smartest opposition he has faced during his career so far.

Draymond Green is one of the best basketball minds in the NBA. His multi-year deal with broadcasting giant TNT is evidence of that. Green has given the term tweener a whole new definition. A point forward, Green plays a crucial role in running the offense for the Warriors.

Though Green’s shooting has diminished over the years, he is an integral part of the Warriors roster. The former DPOY has played a significant factor in Stephen Curry becoming the all-time leader in 3-pointers made, dishing out more than 480 assists. We leave the calculation to you.

When the Splash Brothers tell you they need Green for them to shoot better, you know he’s special. Dray is not one to mince his words and does not shy away from calling out his teammates no matter who they are, a case in point being his infamous spat with Kevin Durant.

Also read: “Y’all allowed Russell Westbrook to put up Kobe Bryant numbers?!”: Michael Jordan exits the Hornets’ game in agony as they almost blew a 20-point lead to a LeBron James-less Lakers

During a recent interaction with former NBA player JJ Redick, Green discussed the importance of having veteran talent on the roster. The 31-year would divulge the players he believed were the smartest in the league.

Draymond Green names the smartest players he’s played against.

During his conversation with Redick, Green emphasized the importance of having veteran talent on the roster. The three-time All-Star took a shot at the GMs of teams currently tanking, stating if they understood the value of vets on a team.

Green credited a lot of his success to the veterans he played with like, Jarrett Jack, Jermaine O’Neal, Andrew Bogut, David Lee, and Carl Landry. Green added that it was Bogut who taught him how to guard post and play post defense.

While discussing the same topic, Redick asked Green to reveal the smartest players he played against, to which the latter replied the following.

“The smartest players I’ve played against is by far LeBron, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul. And who’s creeping up into that category is Ja Morant. The thing that excites me the most about Ja Morant is when we’re playing against the Grizzlies and not quite to the level of LeBron James or Chris Paul or Rajon Rondo but when we’re playing against those guys, I can feel the chess match. Like, every position down, they’re looking at me, scoping me out to see where I’m at.”

(52:00 mark)

Green has been a huge advocate of the Morant lately, even making his case for the MVP. The Warriors forward feels the Grizzlies guard still has a lot more to learn, which he will as he’s only in his 3rd year in the league.

Also read: “I would be in awe from time to time with some of the things Zach LaVine would do on the court”: Gregg Popovich details how the Bulls star played a huge role in The USA’s gold medal run at Tokyo 2020