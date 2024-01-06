“Private Balcony Overlooking the Wasatch Mountains”: Michael Jordan’s Lesser Known Mansions Around the Country

Michael Jordan’s luxurious, expansive, regal, and very customized mansion in Highland Park, Illinois is well-known among NBA fans. A personal tribute to his own career, the Chicago property has caused a lot of struggle for the Chicago Bulls icon. MJ has been trying to sell the property since 2012 when it was first listed at a whopping $29 million.

Still unsold, it is available at an asking price of $14.85 million. Regardless, the billionaire NBA icon obviously owns a range of other luxurious properties as well. Let’s take a look at some of these properties spread across the country.

Park City Mansion

Back in 2007, MJ added to his bulging portfolio with an incredible 9,574 square feet holiday mansion in Park City, Utah. Built atop a hill, the property boasts of all the facilities that one can expect in a luxury home, including 5 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The picturesque property also includes a range of cascading waterfalls and overlooks the Wasatch Mountains and the Glenwild Golf Club, according to Forbes.

“The grandeur begins at the entrance, with a museum-like stone walkway leading up to a double-height glass door. The interiors are no less impressive, with high-quality finishes like Italian marble, bamboo floors, granite countertops, and Swiss pearwood throughout,” as per a recent article on Architectural Digest. “The primary suite even boasts a private balcony overlooking the Wasatch Mountains and the Glenwild Golf Club.”

The Park City mansion appears to be the most picturesque amongst the lesser-known homes that the Jordan family currently owns. It was listed for sale in 2019 for $7.5 million.

Jupiter, Florida Mansion

MJ also owns a Florida Mansion in the iconic The Bears Club. A 3-acre property surrounded by 28,0000 sq. feet of forest site, the luxurious residence features a huge cascading natural pool that runs along the back of the mansion, according to Echo Fine.

The waterfront home boasts of 6 bedrooms, has a neighborhood golf course, and is worth a whopping $21 million today. MJ bought the mansion back in 2012. It also features a 3-hole golf course in the backyard for its golf-loving owner.

North Carolina Lakehouse

Another lesser-known property that MJ currently owns is a North Carolina Lakehouse, which he bought for $2,800,000 back in 2011. Located 22 miles away from Charlotte, Jordan’s love for golf is evident with respect to most of these homes.

The lake-house is built on 3 stories and boasts of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a sprawling garden, a specific exercise area, and an outdoor and indoor gym. This, of course, is in addition to other usual facilities, such as steam, sauna, and a spa.

Chicago Penthouse

Back in 2014, MJ bought a Chicago Penthouse along with his former wife Juanita Vanoy. The property cost him $3.2 million and sprawls across 8000 square feet. One of the smaller properties on the list, MJ’s penthouse features a brilliant view of the city. It has 4 bedrooms, a media room, a recreation room, a smoking room, a solarium, and a rooftop deck.

Hence, while Jordan has splurged on some obviously huge properties, he has also diversified his property portfolio with smaller homes.

Condos in North Carolina

Jordan’s hometown of North Carolina has seen a range of investment from the Bulls legend. This also includes two condos that he bought for $3,150,000. Located merely two blocks away from the Time Warner Cable Arena, the combined 7,000 square feet residence was bought back in 2010 and is still owned by Jordan’s family.

While the other properties are located in picturesque locations, the condos feature a city view instead.