“Probably Wanna Strangle You Guys”: Jerry West’s Response To Media For Bashing LeBron James’ Finals Record Resurfaces

The longevity that LeBron James has put on display over the course of 22 seasons remains unmatched. Sprinkled in between his career was a span from 2011 to 2020 where he made nine Finals appearances in 10 seasons. This feat becomes even more impressive when we consider that his teams weren’t favored to win a ton of the matchups in those Playoffs. Yet, LBJ clinched four titles in that span.

Despite that, LeBron’s resume is trashed by the media and the detractors. What’s outlined by the naysayers is his 4-6 record in the Finals. Even though appearing in 10 NBA Finals should be considered an accomplishment on its own, LeBron’s deep playoff runs are often criticized for not closing with rings.

One of the main arguments that’s made against LeBron is Michael Jordan’s 6-0 record in the NBA Finals. While it might serve a purpose when the discussion is about who is the greatest of all time, it does very little to disparage LeBron’s greatness. During a media interaction from several years ago, the great Jerry West stood up for the Lakers superstar.

West said, “That is one of the most ridiculous things. If I were him, I’d probably wanna strangle you guys…He carried teams on his shoulders. They’ve been in the Finals six straight times. How many times that they’ve been the favorite? None.” The late legend stated that it was “grossly unfair” to question LeBron’s greatness.

"[LeBron] been to the finals 6 straight times. How many times was he the favorite? None." – Jerry West pic.twitter.com/K6HNlntaQE — SΛVΛNT🎖 (@NothinLikeLAL) March 16, 2025

Unfortunately, the trend continues nearly a decade later. The naysayers keep finding different ways to discredit those Finals runs by LeBron and his teams. Another key argument that’s made against him is that he played in a “weak” Eastern Conference. These claims sound outrageous since LeBron beat several 50+ win teams such as the 60-win Hawks of 2015, the 59-win Raptors of 2018, and many more.

LBJ also went to four straight Finals against arguably one of the strongest dynasties in Golden State. He has faced some of the toughest opponents in the Finals. All of these should factor into the discussions around his 4-6 record.

Jerry West was a fan of LeBron James

When West made an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, he was asked about LeBron surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. He stated that he knew someone would end up eclipsing Kareem because the game has evolved a lot and now we have more unique players than ever before.

“I think he’s gotten better as a shooter. He competes his fanny off, he dominates the game particularly when there’s an open court game…He knows what he’s doing. I’m a big fan,” West complimented King James. When asked if someone would surpass his new record, West was doubtful because it’s difficult to stay as healthy and at the top of one’s game as LBJ has.

LeBron has done so much for the league that when he gets discredited in public, it seems ungrateful. While the GOAT discussions are going to remain one’s personal preference, questioning his contribution to the sport is blatantly wrong.