“Nets do not want an extra $11 million from Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving!”: Marc Stein reveals inside information on LeBron James and co’s potential trade plan

Kevin Durant may want out of the Nets, but so does Kyrie Irving. However, Brooklyn is unwilling to take Russell Westbrook from the Lakers!

As things stand, the talk of the town in New York is Kevin Durant’s trade request. Yet, it should not be forgotten that after his drama prior to free agency, even Kyrie Irving wants out.

The superstar point guard has been the cause of much pain to the Nets last season. Especially considering he missed half the season after failing to follow the NBA’s COVID protocols.

Nevertheless, Kyrie has also made known his desire to leave. The Knicks, Heat, Clippers, 76ers, and Mavericks have been named as potential destinations. However, the Lakers seem to be his preferred landing spot!

A reunion with LeBron James is certainly on the cards. Although, that will require trading away Russell Westbrook’s contract. One the Nets are unwilling to take on.

The Brooklyn Nets do not want to take on an extra $11 million from a potential Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving trade

Rumor has it that LeBron James and the LA Lakers are actively exploring trade packages for Kyrie Irving. The blandest of them is a straight swap featuring Kyrie and Russell Westbrook.

However, reports suggest that the Nets are unwilling to accept such a trade. For the simple reason that Brodie earns more than Uncle Drew.

If Brooklyn were to accept a swap deal, they would be taking on Westbrook’s $11 million contract. A contract that would cost them a huge $50 million once the luxury tax penalties kick in.

It definitely looks like Kyrie is heading for sunny LA. However, the Lakers will have to give up a heck of a lot if they want to see him dawn the purple and gold.

