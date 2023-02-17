Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Union’s ‘Entitled To Cheat’ Remark Forced Her To Come Up With ‘Panties in a Twist’ Comment

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union during the game. Wade was honored at halftime of the Marquette game against Providence as part of what MU has declared Dwyane Wade Day at Fiserv Forum. Mjs Mumen21 Mumen 02705

Gabrielle Union is one of the more popular American actresses. She’s known for her work in Bring It On, Bad Boys II, L.A.’s Finest, and a lot more movies and TV shows. Along with being a successful self-made woman, Gabrielle is also married to one of the biggest NBA stars of this millennia: Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle and Dwyane first met in 2007, when they were forced to co-host a Super Bowl party. Talking about their first meeting, Union said,

“I stayed on one side of the room with my people. We like to party, and he doesn’t drink at all. He was on the other side of the room holding bible study.”

However, they did start dating in 2009, and made their relationship public in 2010. This included some PDA at the 2010 All-Star Game 2010 in Miami. The couple got married in August 2014, and have been together since.

However, before she married Wade, Gab was married to former NFL player Chris Howard. Things with him weren’t like they have been with Wade.

Gabrielle Union defended her ‘Entitled to Cheat’ remark

Gabrielle Union and Chris Howard were married for five years, from 2001 to 2006. During that time, both of them were known to be sleeping around with other people. In an interview with Dax Shephard, Gab talked about how ‘dysfunctional’ her marriage with Howard was. She talked about how she felt ‘entitled to cheat’ because she was making more money than her husband.

“I was paying all the bills, I was working my a** off and I felt like that’s what comes… The spoils of riches, like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought.”

However, this statement didn’t really sit well with the public. They went after the Bring It On star and critiqued her for her ‘entitled to cheat’ comment. She responded to the same in an exclusive to Entertainment Tonight.

“If your gonna get your panties in a twist about something I’ve been talking about since 2005 — in not one but two New York Times best-selling books — at least listen to the whole thing. Just so you know where your anger actually is.”

Her marriage with Chris Howard, in her own words, was doomed to fail from Day 1.

Things have been different with Dwyane Wade, whom she has a child with.

Union and Wade are set to receive the President’s Award at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, have been big advocates of social justice and raise their voices regarding the inequalities in the society. To honor them for the same, NAACP President Derrick Johnson shared the news about them winning the award.

“We’re thrilled to present this award to Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade who together have consistently utilized their platforms to advance social justice and raise awareness to the inequalities existing in our country. We’re proud to recognize the couple’s tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all.”

The couple has been “at the forefront of providing relief to marginalized communities in need, helping to advance racial justice and LGBTQ equality. The activist couple has been particularly visible on matters of LGBTQ support helping raise money for the nonprofit GLSEN, which is dedicated to ending bullying and discrimination in schools.”

DWade and Gab will continue to help the community out as much as they can, and it’s great to see them get rewarded for the same.

