“Kobe Bryant is the guy I definitely wouldn’t have won 3 in a row without”: Shaquille O’Neal gives an insight into the Mamba Mentality 

Former Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal admits to not being able to 3-peat without Kobe Bryant by his side, forming one of the most unstoppable duos in NBA history.

Known as the closest thing to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant’s work ethic and the excessive competitive zeal to succeed was unmatched. Entering the league at the tender age of eighteen years old, Kobe feared no one. The Black Mamba would feed on critical situations.

Recently, conducted into the Hall of Fame, the Black Mamba played his entire two-decade career with the purple and gold. One of the major highlights of the late legend’s career was his dynastic run with Shaquille O’Neal. The guard-center combination worked wonders for the Lakers.

In their eight-year run, the iconic duo had their shares of ups and downs that included six Finals appearances and a 3-peat. Both Kobe and Shaq were individuals with strong opinions, with no one willing to bend first. Nonetheless, the two worked like magic on the hardwood, courtesy of Zen Master Phil Jackson.

Also read: “Shaq, there’s no ‘I’ in TEAM, but there’s a ‘ME’ in that m****rf****r!”: Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal recalls when Kobe Bryant earned his respect

During a recent episode of NBA’s 75 stories featuring Kobe Bryant, Shaq reflected on his association with the late superstar.

Kobe Bryant refused to slow down: Shaquille O’Neal.

Though the Mamba is not there with us today, his charisma and hunger to win continues to inspire millions of people across the world. The Mamba Mentality is not only limited to the sports of basketball. Kobe’s perseverance was impossible to keep up with, ask his former teammates.

Shaq, who spent a chunk of his prime with Kobe, believed the two shared similar aggression and hunger to win. However, the Diesel admitted, Kobe refused to slow down.

“I knew Kobe Bryant was going to be special from day one, reminded me of myself,” said Shaq. “When I first came into the league in 90, I wanted in-out. So when he (Kobe) came in and was doing all that, we had to like, ‘Hey, young fellow slow down,’ but he would never slow down.”

You know all that first to come to practice and last to leave that was him. He would be practicing moves and if he see a player doing moves, he’d practice it the next day. He’s just a guy that I definitely wouldn’t have won three in a row without.”

In what many believe, hadn’t the two parted ways, multiple championships would follow. However, the two were so great that they even won a chip post their ugly separation.

Also read: “My midnight workouts have become a thing of legend!”: How Kobe Bryant describes the psyche that led him to work out late in the night while building the Mamba Mentality

To rub salt on the wound, Kobe still has one more ring than Shaq.