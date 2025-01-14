“Put That S**t in the Closet ‘Til He Gets Finals MVP”: Brandon Jennings Double Downs on His ‘Hate’ for Jayson Tatum

Brandon Jennings was all over the Internet recently for his questionable comments on Jayson Tatum. Despite receiving backlash for his illogical remarks regarding Tatum being the “softest Celtics superstar ever”, Jennings has doubled down on his take.

During a Lakers-Spurs watch party on the Gil’s Arena Playback stream, Jennings unexpectedly expressed his hatred for Tatum after noticing the streamer “Legend Of Winning” or LOW had a framed jersey of the Celtics star hanging from his wall.

Jennings claimed that he would only give JT his due credit after the latter added a Finals MVP to his trophy cabinet.

“You need to take down that #0 jersey ‘til he gets a Final MVP. Go put that in a closet,” Jennings said. Everyone on the stream was taken aback by BJ’s thoughts on JT.

Gilbert Arenas said, in an attempt to lighten things, that Tatum was dating the girl Jennings wanted to date. That’s why the former NBA star is so mad at the 2024 NBA Champion.

Brandon Jennings wants LOW to take down his Tatum jersey until he wins a finals MVP “Jayson Tatum just play soft” (: @GilsArenaShow @Tuff__Crowd @LegendOfWinning) pic.twitter.com/Uvjyczkb3a — Playback (@WatchPlayback) January 14, 2025

The criticism from Jennings seems unwarranted as Tatum is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s best players. At just 26 years, he has an impressive resume highlighting his talent and potential.

But Jennings somehow things that Jaylen Brown is a more ‘hard’ player than JT in the Celtics squad. All this started when the Gil’s Arena co-host called JT ‘soft’ during a recent episode.

Tatum responded to Jennings

JT wasted no time in retaliating. Merely a few days after being called out by Jennings, the former Duke Blue Devil posted highlights from his 29-point performance against the Denver Nuggets. Further, the forward used his caption to mock Jennings.

“SoFtesT SuPeRstar in CeLtiC HiStoRy,” Tatum wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0)

Tatum is not known for indulging in such back-and-forth with his detractors. Hence, this social media activity came as a surprise to many. When asked his reasoning for the same post, Tatum cheekily said, “I had some time yesterday.”

Tatum has been on a roll recently, averaging 26.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in January. With his stellar performances, the Celtics could have a strong chance to close the gap with the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings.

So it’s safe to say that Tatum is not sweating over the hate coming from Jennings. He is focused on better things.