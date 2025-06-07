“I Got a House, I Got Two Cars”: Former Bucks Guard ‘Illegally Earned’ $250,000 in High School

Nov 20, 2010; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Brandon Jennings (3) drives towards the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Royal Ivey (7) during the fourth quarter at the Bradley Center. The Thunder defeated the Bucks 82-81. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It’s never been legal to invest in athletes before they reach the college level, but that didn’t stop Brandon Jennings from cashing in as a young hooper. Growing up in Compton, California, in a single-parent household, the former Milwaukee Buck didn’t have much growing up. His electrifying basketball talent quickly caught the eyes of those who could help him, though.

Jennings shared that he’s had “investors” looking after him since he was 11 years old, starting with a man named Dave Panko. According to the 35-year-old, Panko was the first to recognize his talent and invest in his future. He helped move Jennings, his brother and his mother to Orange County, California, after seeing him win a national championship with the South Coast All-Stars.

From there, Jennings attended top private schools with the assistance of certain individuals who believed in his NBA prospects. This was only the beginning of what Jennings would receive as part of these investments. While he couldn’t directly receive money, he still managed to build a life of luxury from a young age.

“My mom is finding these different ways through, you know, these people that loved us,” the former playmaker shared on VladTV. “And that’s what kind of got it all started.” Jennings explained that he eventually did pay back his debts through investments of his own, but not before splurging as a youngster.

When the interviewer questioned whether Jennings actually earned the quarter-million dollars he reportedly received as a high schooler, he was quick to confirm. “Yeah, I was touching. You know, I was getting whatever I wanted. I mean, we were the hot ones. Now everybody’s doing it, but back then, we were just doing it in a clever way,” Jennings said.

After growing up sometimes wondering where his next meal would come from, Jennings managed to create a nice life for himself before ever stepping foot in the league. “I got a house, I got two cars … This was high school, like 9th, 10th grade. I had a car before I even had a license,” the nine-year veteran continued.

Jennings eventually ranked as the top recruit in the 2008 class after an impressive stint at Oak Hill Academy, proving that his supporters had made the right decision in backing him. After a year overseas, Jennings was drafted 10th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft and was finally given a legal means of returning the favor to his investors.

Jennings earned approximately $40 million throughout a productive professional career. Had he not torn his Achilles in 2014, he likely would have been able to earn even more. He played his last NBA season at just 28 years old, battling injuries during his last few years. Despite the shortened career, Jennings’ talent proved to be a great investment — even if it wasn’t done in the most law-abiding manner.