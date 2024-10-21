Quincy Olivari Reveals He Had A LeBron James Fathead On His Wall As A Kid

Quincy Olivari, who was not a highly touted prospect, is making it to headlines regularly of late. Things look bright for the Xavier alum after receiving a two-way contract with the LA Lakers. He was not picked in the 2025 NBA drafts. But the rookie suddenly finds himself rubbing shoulders with his idol LeBron James and childhood hero Stephen Curry. He is understandably excited and quite emotional about it.

Olivari was invited to the Come And Talk 2 Me podcast where he spoke about his baby steps in the NBA journey so far. The 23-year-old described the first few months as “surreal”. He considers himself lucky for living the dream of every kid — sharing the locker room with James.

“Growing up, I had a LeBron James fathead on my wall. I’m talking about since I was like seven… And I’m playing with the same dude that was on my wall when I was growing up as a kid,” Olivari said.

The 6ft 3 guard also revealed his emotions after meeting Curry, who embraced him after the Lakers-Warriors preseason match. He also received a shoutout on Instagram.

Olivari explained the significance behind the meet-up with Curry, struggling to, or rather not bothering to, hide his excitement.

Olivari had a memorable preseason with the Lakers, playing on an exhibit 10 contract. Following impressive outings, Rob Pelinka and co. rewarded the combo guard with a two-way contract. NBA ahoy!

Olivari got the “job” he was aiming for

Olivari averaged almost nine points and 3.5 rebounds in four preseason games for the Lakers. He recorded an impressive shooting performance – 52.5% FG and 57.1% 3FG.

After the conclusion of the preseason games, Olivari expressed his desire for “a job in the NBA”. His wish came true merely a day later with the Lakers front office rewarding him with a spot in the roster.

Receiving the two-way contract is life-altering for the undrafted player. No wonder he remembers every fine detail related to it.

Lakers Nation has been wholeheartedly supporting the youngster. It is heartwarming to see the love he received after becoming a member of the roster. With a string of great performances boosting his confidence, and an unquenchable thirst to excel and make it big in the league, Olivari’s morale is on an all time high.

He has already shown promise of becoming a reliable member of the second unit. That should augur well for JJ Redick’s side.