Rachel Nichols Digs Up Her Month-Old Prediction Declaring Mikal Bridges a Perfect Fit For Knicks

Unexpectedly, the NY Knicks had an awesome post-season run in the 2023-24 season. In order to get over the last obstacle, possible trade options were drawn up before the off-season even began. Among others, Rachel Nichols believed that the Knicks were only a piece away, even suggesting Mikal Bridges as a possible trade that could help take them over the hump.

Advertisement

While on Colin Cowherd’s The Herd, last month, the analyst and her co-host explored various trade scenarios for the Knicks. Considering his Villanova connection with the rest of the squad, she pondered on the idea of Bridges reuniting with his college trio,

“Who they bring in is going to be so important. And I do think they need to bring someone else in, and I do think they will bring someone else in….Mikal Bridges, on the other hand, talks about culture. He is a Villanova guy. I mean those guys love each other. They play for each other, it gives them that feel of a college team.”

Nichols’ take seemed to be on point, as yesterday, the Knicks and the Nets finalized a trade for Bridges. The former ESPN analyst even pointed out the accuracy of her take after the news dropped. Taking to X, Nichols wrote,

“Taking Mikal Bridges to the Knicks a month ago [on the Herd]”

🧾 talking Mikal Bridges to the Knicks a month ago on @TheHerd pic.twitter.com/oCLD2kvFfa — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 26, 2024

The NY side will be sending Brooklyn a package that includes Bojan Bogdanović, four unprotected first-round picks, a 2025 protected first-rounder that belongs to the Milwaukee Bucks, a 2028 first-round pick swap, and a 2026 second-round pick, according to Shams Charania.

The Knicks front office and President Leon Rose seem to have been building up to this, for some time now. The team first acquired Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart, and to finish it off, now Bridges. The recent trade will also guarantee that Brunson stays put in New York for a while. Moreover, it’s him and his 2018 Villanova squad, all over again.

The Villanova quartet is back!

One by one, the New York Knicks seem to be putting together the 2018 NCAA Championship-winning roster of the Villanova Wildcats. They already have four starters from that roster, who seem to be getting along just fine.

A few weeks ago, when Bridges still represented the Nets, his current teammate, Josh Hart, proposed a possible rescue mission for his Villanova teammate.

The entire situation began when Bridges hilariously commented on a post asking if anyone wanted to come to the Nets. Responding to the Nets forward, Josh enquired if Brooklyn was keeping him hostage, even asking him to blink twice if it was true.

Josh Hart and the Knicks really saved Mikal Bridges 😅 pic.twitter.com/p4jQC65CwY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 26, 2024

In the end, the hilarious back and forth actually came to life, as Bridges was traded to the Knicks just two weeks later. Hart even welcomed the move via a hilarious post on X. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if the trio can mesh well with their old teammate, as the Knicks put up their version of a death line-up for the incumbent NBA season.