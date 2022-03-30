“Kevin Durant’s MySpace profile from ’03 has me in tears!” Nets star reacts to hilarious tweet revealing his demon time social media profile from back in the day

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant gives fans the inside scoop on his hilarious MySpace profile from back in the day

Out here in 2022, we can consider most NBA players to be pretty hip, right? Frankly though, given how long ago that word was used unironically, it makes me sound like a darn 60-year-old man who’s trying to keep up with the kids these days.

Point is, today, players such as Kevin Durant are considered to be with the times, and for good reason. The way he carries himself, the way he speaks, the way he acts, sure there are a few cases where things have varied, but overall, it pushes forth a pretty cool image.

We say the Slim Reaper is like that today, but it’s not like that wasn’t the case before. It’s just that… what we consider to be cool today is just a tad bit different than what it was in, say 2003. And in case you find yourself disagreeing with that notion, here is the Nets’ star’s MySpace profile from that very same year.

KD’s MySpace profile has me in tears. Bro was on demon time 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/MNmCIP53Kt — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 29, 2022

In 2003, a chill guy who just wants ‘youngins’ to hang out with. In 2022 though, memes galore.

Staying on the topic of this work of art though, it appears that the man himself recently reacted to it. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to see it.

Kevin Durant admits his sister and him put in some serious hours to get someone to holler at him

And no, I did not just write the term ‘holler’ from out of nowhere. Though, you already knew that, given that I added the tweet with the MySpace pictures above.

So with all that behind us, what did 2022 Kevin Durant have to say about teenage, pre-social media training, pre-NBA career, 2003 Kevin Durant?

Well, take a look.

Me and my cousin Tia coding this in 03 https://t.co/3Psdd6yTBT pic.twitter.com/lD43UUjzCH — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 30, 2022

Ah yes. The perfect way to react to the magnanimously high meme energy of the profile.

You may not like the media, but from all of us here at The SportsRush. Never change KD. Please, never change.

