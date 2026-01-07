“Twitter Nerds Don’t Count”: Kevin Durant Flexes His Worldwide Following, Claps Back at Analyst Over Rockets Fan Narrative

Kevin Durant has never really been divisive because of how good he is. Everyone, including his critics, would agree that he is one of the greatest scorers ever. The divide comes from how people feel about him, and that mostly traces back to how he carries himself, particularly on social media, something he recently gloated about during an argument with a fan and journalist.
Following Durant’s game winner over the Phoenix Suns, a fan decided to take a shot at him, as they often do. The fan berated Durant for beating his former side, a team he “left in worse shape than when he arrived,” something many in Arizona would agree with, especially after the Suns missed out on the 2024–25 playoffs despite KD’s strong individual numbers.
This drew Bleacher Report beat writer Andy Bailey into the conversation. Bailey responded to the fan by wondering whether reactions like these might be what ultimately make Rockets fans embrace Durant, as a way of showing him how much he means to the franchise. Durant then got involved himself, firing back at Bailey with a comment on his star power and how little he truly cares about trolls on social media
I’m connected around the world lil homie. Twitter nerds don’t count, they don’t leave the basement
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 6, 2026