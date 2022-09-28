Marcus Jordan Denied Backdooring Trophy Room Air Jordan 1s – Will He Stoop Down to the Same Tactics for the Air Jordan 7?

Marcus Jordan is only famous for one thing – being the son of legendary player Michael Jordan, and dating Larsa Pippen apparently.

Bronny and Bryce James have it tough being LeBron James’ sons, but one person has it even tougher. Following in Michael Jordan’s footsteps wasn’t easy for players like Kobe Bryant or LeBron themselves. So how would it be easy for his son? When he bears the same initials too?

Marcus Jordan took to playing basketball like his elder brother Jeffery, but only till the collegiate level. After that, he stepped into hospitality management and business. He is currently the CEO of Trophy Room, a high-end boutique that elevates the experience of being a retail/merchandise store.

It is at this store that Marcus found his calling and also the shady behavior that comes along with sneaker sales. When the Trophy Room Air Jordan 1 was first announced, people went crazy about owning a pair. It quickly sold out, fetching nearly 20 times the original price on the resale market.

Many accusations flew around that Marcus was backdooring pairs to make a quick buck off his father’s name. Abhorrent!

Marcus Jordan needs to stop being shady and act like his name – Jordan Peele is more famous than him

Despite having the same famous initials as his legendary father, Marcus seems to have skated under the radar for most of his life. For one, he doesn’t play basketball; he runs a shop that honors his father. Excellent concept, but dreadful execution. His father has many stories to tell, and the methods applied by Marcus are everything but nice.

The Air Jordan line-up does not need backdooring—people are willing to die for these shoes. Treated like jewels of the hood, young kids and their parents know the importance of these pairs. So when someone as close as Marcus does the same thing as the other big stores, all hope is lost.

The regular folks want a piece of history with them because they get to live that moment vicariously through the player. Cashing in on that feeling and the necessity of the gullible is something even Lucifer doesn’t do. If a fallen angel uses less deception than a human, there’s something wrong.

These pairs will end up on the resell market, as with any commodity. Do not get greedy and want to be a part of it. You were the chosen one, Jordan, you were supposed to destroy them. Not join them.

You may or may not have done it with the Air Jordan 1 Marcus, but you know the 7 doesn’t sell. If it reaches the prices like the 1, we know what you did.

