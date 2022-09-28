“That’s The Sign of a Good Man!” Michael Jordan Iconically Laid Down the Law for Trash Talking, While He Was Seething From a Loss

Michael Jordan’s confidence and credence, are the grounds behind his ability to talk trash, whilst knowing no one could hang with him!

Michael Jordan needs no introduction to the sporting world. If you’re a sports enthusiast, the six-time NBA champion will be a name you’ve come across.

The technique and athleticism beheld by ‘MJ’, led him to govern the NBA for a period that spanned almost two full decades. It’s also the reason he has the ‘GOAT’ label, behind him, as far as a number of people are concerned.

Along with the poise and dexterity, came the faith in himself. Which eventually led to Jordan doing and saying anything he wanted to whosoever he pleased. Not that it wasn’t warranted. Jordan’s philosophy was if you’re going to give, you sure be better to receive it as well.

Michael Jordan’s aptness to play down any trash-talk was immense

Trash talking is a vital requirement in sports. It’s a benefit to be mentally tough, as that can often affect performances. The ability to pay no heed to your opposition can often define games.

Michael Jordan, however, understood the basic rule of talking trash. Which was that you only pertain to it, when you’re catchup up, or the scores are level. That is the real indication of being a champion.

Jordan stated-

“Let’s see if all that trash talking starts when it’s zero zero, instead of five-six point lead. That’s where it starts. That’s the sign of a good man. If you can talk s*** when it’s even score, or talk s*** when you’re behind score. When you ahead,it’s easy to talk.”

When it comes to talking trash, there are few who do it as well as the serial winner, Michael Jordan. Although, Jordan always walked the walk. A work of art, by the Chicago Bulls great.

