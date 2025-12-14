Rashad McCants Sparks Outrage by Ridiculing Dirk Nowitzki For Criticizing Victor Wembanyama

These days, hot takes will be an easy ticket to notoriety in sports media. However, it doesn’t always lead down a respected path. Rashad McCants knows it far too well after having to endure backlash from fans. But that hasn’t stopped him from issuing a new hot take on Mavericks legend, Dirk Nowitzki.

Last night marked the semifinals for the NBA Cup. The first game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic was great, but all eyes were on the second game between OKC Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, which included Victor Wembanyama’s return from injury.

These are two great young teams, but there’s a clear demarcation. After all, the Thunder are defending NBA champions, and the Spurs have yet to make the postseason under Wembanyama. But that doesn’t mean that Wemby and the Spurs don’t view OKC as a rival.

For some time now, there has been a growing comparison between Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren due to their similar play style. Although some might consider that outlandish, the Frenchman definitely feels a certain way regarding Holmgren. In his recent interview with Taylor Rooks, he pretty much dismissed the significance of his matchup with the 7-foot-1 big man.

“The MVP’s on that court, he is our main focus,” Wembanyama said. “Anybody is hard to guard when you have to help on the MVP.”

However, NBA legend and Amazon Prime analyst Dirk Nowitzki couldn’t jump on board.

“I didn’t love [Wemby’s] answer about Chet. I wish he would’ve given him a little credit. To me it’s too swaggy, too dismissive,” Nowitzki declared.

Of course, Nowitzki as a legend of the game, is entitled to his own opinion. As a result, the majority of the basketball community let it pass. It turns out that McCants was one of the few who did. The former NBA player took to X to voice his true feelings regarding the Dallas Mavericks legend.

“I don’t like [Dirk Nowitzki] either! Talking about say it this way, say it that way … Chet soft. Just like you!” McCants said.

This flare of animosity seemed to come from nowhere. Disagreements are common in the NBA but McCants inexplicably insulted the 14-time All-Star. Naturally, fans across the world didn’t take kindly to his words.

“You are becoming unlikable lately, what’s happening? You didn’t use to portray yourself like this. Hopefully it’s just a TV, podcast, entertainment act you are putting on,” one user said under McCants’ post.

That fan decided to take a civilized path in voicing his opinion. However, not all fans were kind while expressing themselves.

“You were out of the league in 4 years, you’re soft too,” another user said.

McCants has often had fans on his side supporting his hot takes, but when it comes to this one involving Nowitzki, he may be on his own. A great portion of the basketball community holds Nowitzki in high regard for what he was able to accomplish in his NBA career.

It’s one thing to disagree with Dirk, but to call him soft just doesn’t track because of everything he’s achieved in the sport.