NBA Referee Assignment for Ja Morant’s Season Debut Against Zion Williamson and Co.

May 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks to a referee as head coach Taylor Jenkins (right) pulls him back after a technical foul was called on forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant will join the Memphis Grizzlies on their trip to New Orleans to make his season debut on Tuesday. The NBA had imposed a 25-game ban on Morant this summer for his questionable antics on social media. The Grizzlies star will now face the uphill task of ending his team’s five-game losing streak against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on the road.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the NBA has released the referee assignment for today’s much-anticipated game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Fans will perhaps find it interesting that Ray Acosta has been assigned as the referee for the game.

Acosta prompted heated reactions about the same time last year after ejecting Morant just seconds before half-time during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The veteran referee gave the Grizzlies star a second technical after the latter allegedly directed ‘profanities’ at him during a conversation with a fan sitting on the sidelines. The Grizzlies ended up losing the contest by six points.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GrizzOnBally/status/1604300095561895939?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Acosta’s decision received a lot of flak from NBA fans with many expressing their frustrations with the referee’s rash call. “Another situation where he’s in my conversation and I get another tech for talking with a fan. I feel like when these fans came here, went online to buy these tickets, they didn’t say Ray [Acosta’s] name to come watch,” Morant had said after his ejection, per ESPN.

The two-time All-Star’s disagreements with game officials is nothing new. Ray Acosta’s assignment in Tuesday’s game is an interesting choice by the NBA. It is almost as if to test the 24-year-old’s patience after his prolonged hiatus. Morant will definitely be looking to avoid all kinds of conflict today in order to prove to the league that he has mended his past ways.

Other NBA referee assignments

Along side Acosta, Michael Smith will be the Umpire of the Pelicans-Grizzlies matchup and Zach Zarba the Crew Chief. Kevin Cutler will be the referee in Fiserv Forum as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Spurs will be looking for a miracle against the dominant Milwaukee side to improve their abysmal 4-21 record.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the 12-14 Golden State Warriors, standing at 11 in the West, will host the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics. Mitchell Ervin will be in charge of the game. Lastly, Natalie Sago will referee the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Grizzlies have accrued a pitiful 6-19 record this season, standing 13th in the Western Conference. It will be interesting to see if Ja Morant manages to revive the Memphis side before the playoffs next year.