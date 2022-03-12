“When will it be fair to name LaMelo Ball as the greatest Hornet ever!?”: NBA Twitter lauds the All-Star for joining the elite company of LeBron James and Luka Doncic in a special feat

LaMelo Ball joins LeBron James and Luka Doncic as the 3rd player in the last 40 years with 2,000 points, 700 rebounds, and 700 assists before turning 21.

Being drafted as the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 draft, the Hornets franchise certainly had a lot of expectations from LaMelo Ball. Almost 2 seasons later, it is pretty safe to say that Melo could be the player for the organization for years to come.

In his second campaign, Ball has shattered several records. Amid a breakout season, LaMelo is currently averaging a solid 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. The 20-year-old even got rewarded with a spot on his first-ever All-Star appearance.

Yesterday, after his incredible 17/6/9 outing against the Pelicans, Melo wrote his name in the history books… yet again. The 6-foot-7 guard became only the third player in the last 40 years with 2,000 points, 700 rebounds, and 700 assists before turning the age of 21.

On Friday, LaMelo Ball joined LeBron James & Luka Doncic as the only players with 2,000 points, 700 rebounds and 700 assists before turning 21 in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/ANMBJxTeg4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 12, 2022

NBA Twitter lauds LaMelo Ball for his incredible achievement

After his recent performance against NOLA, teammate Isaiah Thomas couldn’t stop gushing over the Hornets’ youngster. IT stated:

“He’s gonna be the face of this league. He’s already an All-Star, give him 2-3 years, he’ll be a top-10 player easily. He has the full package. My job while I’m here is making sure he takes every possession seriously and he leads this team. He has to take that responsibility with his play, even if he’s not vocal.”

As soon as Melo reached the career 2,000/700/700 stat line, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

And he doing this with restricted minutes 😳 — Jeff Diddy (@jeffdiddy) March 12, 2022

You see how God NEVER allows your light to dim. The @Hornets organization tries to hold #LaMelo back but he WILL prevail! Put some respect on my PG’s name! 💜👏🏾👏🏾💪🏾⏳ https://t.co/ubluzxuRL5 — Eternity (@Eternity9) March 12, 2022

He just loves the game — Candace Martino (@CandaceMartino) March 12, 2022

We know for a fact that LaMelo is going to be achieving several more incredible feats like these throughout his career.