Rashad McCants Suggests Gilbert Arenas Is On Klutch Sports’ Payroll To Spread Positive LeBron James Narratives

Rashad McCants made a bold accusation against his co-host, Gilbert Arenas. The 39-year-old suggested that KLUTCH Sports Group, the representatives of LeBron James, had Agent Zero on their payroll to promote positive narratives about The King.

However, Arenas believed that the star players leaving their franchises to chase championships was just part of the game. To substantiate his thoughts, he even pointed to examples like Pau Gasol, who left the Grizzlies to win back-to-back titles with Kobe Bryant’s Lakers.

McCants didn’t agree with this perspective. He insisted that these moves should have serious repercussions on players’ legacies. He argued that legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Isiah Thomas never had to team up with rivals to win titles.

Neither of them was willing to back down. The discussion consequently never reached any conclusion. What happened next, only escalated the tension between them.

An NBA fan page on X accused Arenas of indirectly defending James’ legacy. Although the 3x All-Star never directly mentioned the Lakers star, their long-time friendship might have prompted the viewer to make this link. The fan suggested that James’ representatives could be paying Agent Zero to publicly support this narrative.

Just as these allegations stirred up the NBA fans, McCants added fuel to the fire. He quoted the post to subtly support these claims.

” everybody gets it!!”

James and Arenas go a long way back. Agent Zero once trained LBJ’s sons, Bronny and Bryce. Their lives became even more intertwined when Bryce was called in for the 2024 USA men’s basketball U17 national team camp with Arenas’ son, Alijah.

It is no secret that discussion over lasting legacies had hurt James‘ public image heavily in the past. His frequent moves between franchises left many skeptical about his leadership. So, his friend’s attempt to normalize this seemingly underhanded move expectedly raised a few eyebrows.

This prompted Arenas to persistently defend James’ actions throughout his career. For instance, on the Above the Rim podcast, he declared that the 20x All-Star kept Jordan relevant to this day.

“They will never bring up Michael Jordan because he’s not real today. He’s real like we know who he is but the only people who bring him up is when LeBron James’ name gets mentioned. That’s the only reason Michael Jordan’s relevant.”

His close connection with Rich Paul, the founder of KLUTCH Sports, remained another source of frustration. When Paul appeared on Gil’s Arena almost a year ago he endorsed James as the greatest ever.

“I just think LeBron’s antlers is in platinum and Michael Jordan’s may be in gold. Why? Because he had to be compared to Mike. Who did Mike have to be compared to?”

Rich Paul: “I just think LeBron’s antlers is in platinum and Michael Jordan’s may be in gold. Why? Because he had to be compared to Mike. Who did Mike have to be compared to?” (Via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/fTMb09NJKs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 4, 2023

These instances added volume to the latest accusations. This left the fans eager to see how this drama will unfold in the coming days.