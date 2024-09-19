“Rather See The Connecticut Sun”: Caitlin Clark’s Fever’s Preferred 1st Round Matchup Named By WNBA Insider

The WNBA will mark the last day of the regular season tomorrow with all 12 teams in action and the playoff bracket will have more clarity, especially when talking about the Indiana Fever. But it seems ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo has already predicted who Caitlin Clark and the Fever would much rather prefer to face in the first round.

Despite a slow start to the season, the Fever managed to nab the 6th seed in the upcoming postseason. Now, Indiana will face the 3rd seed in the first round, but there still isn’t much clarity on which team that would be. The race for the 3rd seed has seemingly come down to the Sun and the Aces, depending on their final game of the regular season.

During an episode of NBA Today, Rebecca revealed that the Fever would want to face the Suns instead of the Aces.

“I think they would certainly rather see the Connecticut Sun. Their other potential opponent would be the (Las) Vegas Aces. Vegas is a team, the only team that Indiana Fever has not beaten so far in this regular season.”

Lobo went on to add, “In their last matchup with Connecticut, yes Connecticut beat Indiana three times to one. But in the most recent matchup, Indiana won that game because of their offensive firepower.”

The WNBA legend turned analyst based her prediction simply on the Fever’s regular season record against both teams. CC and the Fever faced the Aces four times this season and lost every single game.

As for their matchup with Connecticut, Indiana dropped the first three games but was able to avoid a season sweep against the Sun. Moreover, the Aces are the only team that the Fever were not able to defeat in the regular season.

Can Clark help the Fever past the Sun?

The 2024 WNBA season saw numerous records being broken by not just Caitlin Clark but Angel Reese as well. So, the playoffs will be a great time for legends to come out and cheer for their former teams.

The Aces have won the last two WNBA titles. And A’ja Wilson along with her teammates will be looking to make it a three-peat. This only means that the entire squad will be amping up their performances on the court and the Fever would be much better off facing the Sun.

According to the ESPN report, CC has averaged 16.5 PPG against the Sun with a 1-3 regular season record. Whereas, Clark’s PPG averages have seen a dip to 13.8 whenever she faced the Aces.

Moreover, the Fever will be looking for their first-ever playoff win since 2015. As per BasketballReference, the last time Indiana won a playoff game was back in the 2015 WNBA Finals. Since then, the team has not only failed to record any postseason wins but also made it to the playoffs since 2016.

So, let’s see if the cards do end up falling in Indiana’s favor after all.