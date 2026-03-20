LeBron James Vehemently Disagrees With The Notion The Lakers Are Better Off Without Him: “Sells Papers A Lot Easier”

When LeBron James sat out the first few weeks of the 2025-26 season, a narrative began in the NBA circles: the Lakers are better off without him. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were flying, and when the King returned from his sciatica issue, it took him time to get settled, which, in some ways, affected the Lakers’ offense.

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Fast forward to March 2026, though, and the Lakers have won eight in a row and 11 of their last 12 games. So, is James really surplus to their needs? Many have said no, and now James himself has come ahead to defend himself, repeating the same thing he has over the years — smearing him is good for business.

James has adapted well to his role as a support player for Luka Doncic and, at times, for Austin Reaves as well. At 41, doing that and still averaging 21 ppg is insane. James knows that. He just wishes the rest of the world saw it that way, too.

“It sells papers a lot easier, and clippings and podcasts. If you say, ‘LeBron, the team is better off without him.’ A lot of people will try to like it. So, I get it,” James said after the Lakers’ win over the Heat on Thursday.

The purple and gold team won 134-126, with Doncic erupting for 60 points and James adding 19 points with 15 rebounds. It was a perfect win, which once again refutes the claim from some analysts that the Lakers aren’t contenders.

James will play a crucial role in the post-season, using his wealth of experience to aid Doncic and Co. to get over the line. For those who doubt James can do that, he had a message for them. “They’re absolutely wrong.”

The narrative isn’t even backed all that well with stats. With James in the lineup, the Lakers are 29-18. Without him? 14-7. So, it’s not all that different after all.

JJ was asked about this narrative around the time of LBJ’s elbow and hip contusion which kept him out for a few games. While he did give a word salad-esque answer, Redick admitted that there is a sort of ‘established hierarchy’ when it’s just Luka and Reaves manning the offense.

“There’s a clear pecking order when Luka and AR are on the floor together with guys that are low usage players. I know LeBron, he recognizes the importance of having Luka as the engine. All he really wants is to impact winning,” said Redick.

That being said, the chatter is wrong. James remains crucial to the Lakers despite his age, and the franchise knows that well. He’s not the main man anymore, and that’s fine. But this version of James is still more dangerous than 90% of the players in the NBA.