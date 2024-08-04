mobile app bar

“Ready for Whoever We See”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Discusses Team USA, Talks Quarter-Finals for Canada

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Team Canada has looked just as dominant as the United States so far in the Olympics. Having reached the Quarter-Finals already, this side has looked beyond confident as contenders to win gold. Canada star, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, reflected just this while speaking about Team USA recently, even ending his statement on them with a rather confident line.

Initially, Shai took the time to give Team USA its props, saying that opposing teams almost have to play a perfect game to beat them. But, he then made it clear that Team Canada is ready to face any opposition and come out victorious.

“They play to their strengths. They’re obviously very talented, very deep. You almost have to make no mistakes and play a perfect game when you play against them… As far as Canada, we’ll be ready for whoever we see”

It almost seems as though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was looking to issue an open challenge to the world. And to be fair to him, Canada has quite a bit of firepower on its side too, so this is hardly baseless confidence.

That said, they are now set to face off against a strong France team in the Quarter-Finals, headlined by Victor Wembanyama. Does the team have it in them to overcome The Alien, and his best defensive teammate, Rudy Gobert? Or will they be stifled before they can lock horns with Team USA?

