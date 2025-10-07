Recalling Getting Dunked On By Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley Gets Honest About Being Put On A Poster

Ever since Charles Barkley retired from basketball, he has become an even greater source of entertainment. He has become a popular television personality, providing unique and unfiltered takes, all while being true to himself. Whether he is in front of a camera or not, Barkley is always himself. Even when presented with a question which could diminish his character, he remains his utmost self.

Just like every other basketball fan, Charles Barkley is patiently waiting for the beginning of the 2025-26 NBA season. So, with under a little over a month left until opening night, Barkley used his free time to publicly appear at Rowan University.

The Hall of Famer forward spoke honestly about his opinions regarding the state of basketball among plenty of other topics. Although many questions from the QnA session were of a serious nature, some pushed Barkley to reveal his humorous side. A young child stepped up to the microphone to ask Barkley, “If you had one NBA player to pick, who do you think would dunk on you?”

Barkley, along with the rest of the audience, erupted in laughter. The Inside the NBA star knew the question was for fun, but used the opportunity to speak some wisdom to the young fan.

“You have to check your ego at the door when you’re playing sports,” Barkley said. “I’ve been dunked on many times. If you play sports, you’re going to get embarrassed.”

The beginning of Barkley’s response may not have been the answer the fan was looking for. However, what Barkley was saying captivated everyone else in the room.

The 11-time All-Star was exceptional at rebounding and scoring the ball but unfortunately, didn’t have a reputation for his defensive ability. If he were to contest a dunk, more often than not, he wasn’t coming away with a block.

Regardless, that never stopped Barkley from contesting dunkers throughout his career. As a result, many have earned bragging rights over him, such as arguably the greatest NBA player of all time.

“Michael Jordan dunked on me before,” Barkley revealed. He continued to list a few other notable figures who embarrassed him with a ferocious throwdown. “Alonzo Mourning dunked on me. Shaq’s dunked on me before. Getting dunked on is no big deal.”

Barkley’s response may have led to something clicking inside that fan’s mind. Plenty of the league’s greatest players have been on the receiving end of a poster dunk. Even Shaquille O’Neal can relate to Barkley in that regard.

Shaqulle O’Neal reveals the players who dunked on him

Unlike Barkley, O’Neal was a great defensive player in his prime. The 7-foot-1 big man anchored the paint and would send countless shots at the basket in the opposite direction. However, even O’Neal found himself looking foolish attempting to block a dunk.

O’Neal is on record giving credit to only three players for catching him at his most vulnerable state. In an appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast, O’Neal revealed who those three players were.

“The first person to dunk on me was Derrick Coleman,” O’Neal revealed. “The second person was Tim Perry, he got me baseline. And then Michael Jordan.”

Derrick Coleman and Tim Perry aren’t stars, but they were still able to contribute to moments O’Neal tries to forget. Another testament that being on the wrong side of a poster is just a part of the game.