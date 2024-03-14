Kawhi Leonard Injury Report: Clippers Insider Reveals The Klaw’s Status vs Bulls

Despite being one of the best teams in the league this season, the Los Angeles Clippers have faced back-to-back losses in their last two games. As they begin their two-game road trip, every Clippers fan will hope that the team manages to prevent suffering a three-game skid. For the same, the availability of Kawhi Leonard will be extremely crucial.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been relatively injury-free for the entire season. However, three of their most important players have been featured on the latest injury report ahead of the clash against the Chicago Bulls. While Russell Westbrook is definitely going to miss the tie, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard have been listed as “questionable” as per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Kawhi Leonard has been healthy for the majority of the campaign. However, over during the last two contests, the two-way star has had to deal with numerous injury issues. On Sunday night, Leonard was even sidelined for the contest against the Milwaukee Bucks due to soreness in his left groin.

However, he did participate in the very next clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But, after the first quarter of the Western Conference bout, the 6ft 7” star exited the game due to back spasms. The spasms even forced Kawhi to head back home where he would feel much more comfortable.

Despite being in significant pain, the two-time champion did travel with the team as they are set to begin their two-game road trip in Chicago.

Ty Lue gives an injury update on Kawhi Leonard

The fact that Kawhi Leonard headed back home in the middle of the game is extremely concerning. However, fans will be pleased after the update Ty Lue gave. While speaking to the reporters, the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers revealed that the Claw showed up for the team’s shootaround and also participated in the drills.

“Wasn’t sure if he was going to go this morning,” Lue said, as per CBS Sports. “But he came to shootaround, got some treatment, did what he had to do and tried to get on the court and played today. It just didn’t loosen up for him.”

Considering that his back “didn’t loosen up for” Kawhi, it won’t be surprising to see Leonard sidelined against DeMar DeRozan’s side.

Even if the Clippers were to suffer a loss tonight, it wouldn’t make much of an immediate difference in their positioning in the Western Conference standings. After suffering two consecutive losses, the LA side fell down to the 4th spot. Holding on to a 41-23 record, Ty Lue’s boys are three games behind the #3 Minnesota Timberwolves and 2.5 games ahead of the #5 New Orleans Pelicans, as per NBA.com. However, there is no question that a victory would go a long way in closing the gap to the weakened Wolves at this late stage of the season.