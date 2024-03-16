Recovering From 8th Career Ankle Injury, Stephen Curry’s Status for Lakers Clash Pleases Warriors Fans

After four defeats in the last six games, the Golden State Warriors aim to end their ongoing Western Conference away trip on a high note. In the process, the Dubs face a tough road game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Hence, the availability of Stephen Curry, following his eighth career ankle injury, becomes a key area of concern.

The Warriors talisman incurred the condition during last week’s away clash against the Chicago Bulls. While attempting to penetrate the paint toward the end of the fourth quarter, the 35-year-old rolled his right ankle. This has already resulted in him missing out on three consecutive games as the injury often leads to swelling and pain around the ankle.

This instance served as an extension of his long-standing history with the condition. Since coming into the league in 2009, the Akron-born had frequent encounters with the injury in his initial three campaigns. Following multiple surgeries, his condition underwent a steady improvement before the issue came back to haunt him in 2017.

Consequently, the 2x MVP has suffered from the condition a total of eight times since then. Hence, his ankle injuries often act as a blow to the hearts of supporters because of the franchise’s dependency on the point guard. The latest situation was no exception as the team struggled to make up for his absence, proving his impact on the roster.

Amidst the misery, the return of Stephen Curry looks imminent

Ahead of the Warriors’ away game against the Dallas Mavericks, fans received initial positive news surrounding their talisman. As per The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater, the 10x All-Star had received clearance to resume his on-court activities. Thereby, the chances of his involvement against the Lakers on the weekend increase significantly.

In a recent turn of events, the Warriors guard has added further volume to the comeback talks. In a recent interview with NBCS, he declared, “That’s the plan if everything goes well with practice today and rehab tonight…Working hard all week to tryna get back as soon as possible. So, it’s nice to be back with the team and get the energy going on”.

This certainly tilts the winning odds in favor of the visitors as the Warriors remain on a 1-5 run without the service of Curry. Seemingly, the roster failed to collectively make up for his stat line of 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, per game, as per StatMuse. Thus, the Bay Area fans have much to look forward to as the franchise takes on their San Francisco rival.