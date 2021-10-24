UCLA Players in the NBA: How many players in the NBA today have played for the UCLA Bruins?

How many players in the NBA today have attended UCLA and who all are they?

UCLA is one of the most premier colleges in the United State of America. Known for their sports, the UCLA Bruins Men’s Basketball team is one of the most successful teams in the country with 11 NCAA Championships. The LA-based university attracts several top high-school recruits every year because of its rich history.

Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball are just some of the stars who spent their college years at UCLA.

Former legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, Reggie Miller all were once Bruins. And while it is easy to remember some of the big superstars who played at UCLA, it’s quite easy to forget that accomplished veterans like Matt Barnes, Baron Davis, Darren Collinson, all were Bruins before making it big in the NBA.

Normal Powell, Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, Trevor Ariza, Aaron Holiday, Kevon Looney, Moses Brown are all the other role players who have previously played for the Bruins.

UCLA, holding it down in the @NBA! The season tips off this evening, and 11 games will follow on Wednesday.#NBABruins | #NBA75 🏀🏀: https://t.co/mlmp2hWECN pic.twitter.com/cmDOhAuyrQ — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) October 19, 2021

