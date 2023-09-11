Believing Dwight Howard To Be ‘Inadequate’, Shaquille O’Neal Claimed To Want To Combine Him With Charles Barkley And Isiah Thomas

In the mid to late 2000s, Shaquille O’Neal started a high-profile beef with Dwight Howard. Unhappy with Howard’s decision to take his nickname, Superman, Shaq began targeting him every chance he got. But, that does not mean he did not appreciate Howard’s ability as a basketball player. Nevertheless, in an episode of Open Court, Big Diesel claimed that Howard’s size and ability alone were inadequate, and insisted that the mentality of Isiah Thomas, Charles Barkley, or Karl Malone would have made him the perfect player.

Recently, the beef between Shaq and Dwight has reached new heights. Following Howard’s move to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards, he didn’t hold back. Criticizing the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year’s decision to go to the T1 League, he mocked him for going to a losing team. That being said, he has been complimentary towards Howard as well. Thus, continuing their love-hate relationship.

Shaquille O’Neal once claimed Dwight Howard would be the perfect player if he had that “dawg” mentality

Back in the day, Shaquille O’Neal and other legends were asked to create their perfect player on an episode of Open Court. It was an interesting question, to which Shaq had the first answer. He surprisingly chose to turn Dwight Howard into the perfect player. At this point, the beef between Shaq and Dwight was well known, yet he believed that the center was lacking one quality, preventing him from being the best.

As he explained, he would pick Dwight for his body and his jumping ability. He even commented on how well the 6’10” big man did in dunk contests. But, while his physical ability is superb, what Shaq believes he lacks is the proper mentality. In particular, something he referred to as that “dawg” in him.

He then went on to suggest he would combine Dwight’s physical abilities with the mentality of players like Isiah Thomas, Charles Barkley, and Karl Malone. All three players were known for their “tough as nails” personality and never shied away from controversy on the court. As such, their “dawg”-like nature would be perfect for Howard.

“It would be Dwight Howard…the body…his jumping ability, what he did in the dunk contest with the attitude of what Isiah had, what Barkley had, what Malone had. AKA he would need to have that “dawg” in him. That would be my perfect NBA player today. He’s gotta have that “dawg” in him!”

It was an intriguing answer from the Big Fella. One, that as mentioned earlier, many would not have expected. However, his answer shows just how keenly he watched and appreciated Dwight’s game. To the point where he felt that there was only one inadequacy that was holding him back.

Shaq has been rather appreciative of Dwight Howard in recent times

Despite all the previous tension between them, Shaquille O’Neal seems to be more appreciative of Dwight Howard. In recent times, the Big Aristotle has been taking to Instagram to promote various basketball and NBA-related content. Surprisingly, some of this content has had to do with Dwight.

While many believed it would be some more bashing, it was quite the contrary. Rather than chew him out, Shaq has been posting some uplifting content about the former NBA superstar. In particular, he reshared a video referring to Howard as a “dominant force in the NBA”.

It’s nice to see Shaq give Dwight his dues. From these posts, it would seem as though their relationship has finally gotten out of the rough patch. Hopefully, they can move and let bygones be bygones. And, who knows? They may even have an amicable friendship in the near future.