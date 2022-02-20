Reddit NBA Streams: How to watch NBA All-Star Game for free without r/nbastreams

Reddit NBA Streams : With the NBA All-Star Game just around the corner, you’ll want to sort out how you’ll watch it. Following the ban of r/nbastreams, what’s the best way?

To cap off the weekend’s festivities, the best basketball players in the world will battle it out in a playground-style NBA All-Star game in Cleveland on Sunday. For the second year in a row, it will feature Team LeBron and Team Durant going against each other for bragging rights and prize money.

Considering the new format, which has shown promise last year and kept the game more competitive, you definitely don’t want to miss this year’s edition.

What channel is the 2022 NBA All-Star game on?

This year’s All-Star game will be televised by TNT. The game will tip off live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8pm E.T.

How to live stream the All-Star game for free?

If you have, in the past, turned to Reddit to find bootleg NBA streams, you might be concerned that you can no longer find the subreddit which was dedicated to this purpose. Indeed, it was banned a few years ago due to copyright infringement.

However, cord-cutters still have a bunch of options available to watch the star-studded event and if you play your cards right, you could even catch it for free.

Any steaming platform, for instance Hulu or Sling TV, which carries TNT will consequently be showing the game on Sunday night. If you really want to make the most of the opportunity, you can opt for Sling TV’s 3-day free trial.

Of course, this means you would be able to watch the All-Star game completely free of charge, granted you remember to cancel the trial before the period ends.

Also read: “A return to Cleveland? The door’s not closed on that!”: LeBron James does not shut down the possibility to return to his hometown, if they can meet this one condition set forth by him