“A return to Cleveland? The door’s not closed on that!”: LeBron James does not shut down the possibility to return to his hometown, if they can meet this one condition set forth by him

LeBron James is adamant about playing with Bronny James in his final season, even if it means returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 4x champion LeBron James is currently in his 19th year in the league. He has been the MVP for the LA Lakers despite having prime Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook by his side. The kind of longevity this man has is unparalleled.

At age 37, The King is doing everything for the Lakers, averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 52.2% from the field. He is also shooting a career of 2.8 threes a game this season. The two-year extension binds him to the struggling Lakers until 2023 and given his numbers every team will be eyeing him in free agency.

Playing alongside Bronny is the top priority for LeBron James

For years, LeBron James has been saying that his only goal is to play with Bronny someday. And that day is fast approaching. The 4x MVP says he will force his way out of any team for a chance to share the court with his son.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

When asked specifically about a possible return to his draft team Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James said that the ‘door’s not closed. James is an Ohio native and playing his final season for the Cavaliers with his son is kind of poetic.

“The door’s not closed on that,” James told The Athletic on Saturday when asked about a potential return to Cleveland. “I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

LeBron brought the city of Cleveland their first-ever championship in a historic manner in 2016. When he left them for Miami Heat in 2010, his jerseys were burnt. Executives from the front offense went as far as to call him a traitor.

Despite all that, The King returned in the summer of 2014. The departure in 2018 was amicable and Cleveland will welcome LeBron and Bronny with open arms this time.

More than winning a championship, this looks important to LeBron James at the moment. If this dream of his materializes, it will be the first time in NBA history that a father-son duo play alongside each other.