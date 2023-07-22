Redditors Speculate LeBron James Was Conceived on the Night Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Broke Wilt Chamberlain’s Scoring Record

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) meets with former player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after breaking the NBA all time scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James made history last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Scoring his 38,388th point, King James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, becoming the all-time leading scorer in the NBA. It was a huge achievement for the four-time NBA Champion. But, it is one that may have been set in stone 38 years ago. How? Well, some Redditors on r/nba have theorized that The King may have been conceived the night Kareem broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record, back in 1984.

The connection between LeBron and Kareem was particularly strong in the 2022-2023 season. After all, prior to the start of the season, the world knew that James was destined to surpass his record. Add to that the fact that he did it in a Lakers jersey much like Cap did, and it’s no wonder fans found this intriguing possibility.

LeBron James was possibly conceived on the night Kareem Abdul-Jabbar broke the scoring record in 1984

On the 7th of February, 2023 LeBron James cemented his place in the basketball history books. With a slick leaner over Oklahoma City Thunder star Kenrich Williams, King James scored his 38,388th point. A point that made him the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, taking the title from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

It was a huge moment, one that put a lot of focus on King James and Abdul-Jabbar. After all, their legacies will forever be intertwined now. And, as some Redditors recently suggested, Bron may have been put on the path to this record-breaking moment on the 5th of April, 1984. The same day Kareem broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record.

According to their calculations, Abdul-Jabbar broke the record around nine months before The King was born on the 30th of December, 1984. Meaning, that there is a possibility, albeit minute, that he was conceived on the same night the six-time NBA Champion broke the record.

It certainly is something to think about. While the odds are farfetched it definitely makes the moment all the more special. And, as the Redditors also pointed out, perhaps the next scoring leader will be born in early November this year.

King James was honored for his great achievement at the ESPYs

The 2023 ESPYs was a huge event. And, while it did honor all of the overachievers in the world of sports, perhaps the biggest honor of the night went to LeBron James. In light of his incredible record-breaking season, King James was presented with a special award. One to commemorate his great achievement.

However, that wasn’t the only highlight of the night. After weeks of speculation, LeBron confirmed that he will be returning for his 21st season. A huge relief to NBA fans around the world.

It will be great to see LeBron back on the court for the 2023-2024 season. He still has a lot to do in the world of basketball. After all, there are still plenty of records left for him to break.