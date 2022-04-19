“Google me! I just did, it says who?”: Charles Barkley shows no mercy as he roasts Kenny Smith on Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley is almost always the roaster and the roasted. He plays both roles well, this time he was the one doing the roast!

It must be a pleasant day if Charles Barkley is delivering the roast! The Chuckster is known for his brilliant analogies and quick wit humor.

Today it was on full display as he did not hold back his roast on Kenny ‘the Jet’ Smith. As the segment focused on the Sixers and Raptors game that just concluded, Charles was quick to challenge Kenny.

Chuck said Kenny could not do that, not on his best day! To which Kenny replied, “Go Google me, man!”

Also read: “As usual… Charles Barkley is always wrong, most of the times”: The internet reacts as Chuck’s ‘Guarantee’ comes undone and the Inside the NBA crew run riot

“I did, it says Who?”, Charles Barkley is ruthless on air!

So, Barkley responded with “I just Googled you and it says who?”

The studio burst into laughter and Shaq was in splits and Kenny was not in a good mood after that. Repeatedly Kenny goes after Charles and the latter always gets the better of him.

This takes us back to that time when Charles was back to roasting Kenny when the latter talked about Hakeem.

“Hakeem Olajuwon used to say this to me all the time,” Kenny said, to which, Charles quick-witted-ly interrupted with “Kenny bring me some water”

Kenny responded with “No, Charles is really heavy!”, signifying that the banter between the two is all-light-hearted. Their humor is what keeps the show so popular in America.

Charles Barkley is nearing retirement and his brand of comedy will be sorely missed. His takes might not be accurate but the way he hits back certainly is, ask Kenny Smith!

Also read: “Charles Barkley’s prediction may come back to haunt him”: If Chuck’s prediction does not come true, he must wear Shaq’s chain