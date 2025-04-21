“Line Me Up”: Steph Curry’s Sister Mocks LeBron James’ Hairline Whilst Discussing His $75 Barbie Doll

LeBron James may be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and one of the greatest players ever but even he can’t escape the occasional dig about his appearance. Sydel Curry-Lee, sister of LeBron’s long-time rival Stephen Curry, spoke on James’ new Barbie doll. She took the opportunity to fire shots at the Lakers superstar’s hairline.

Advertisement

James has become a significant member of Hollywood and entertainment. His recent involvement in Space Jam 2 propelled him to new heights. His most recent endeavor led him to become one of the very first Kenbassadors. As a result, Barbie launched a LeBron James figure making him the first-ever athlete with a Barbie doll.

Mattel unveils LeBron James Barbie-Ken doll. LeBron becomes Barbie’s first ever ‘Kenbassador.’ pic.twitter.com/xwwDT58gyz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 9, 2025

The doll features James wearing a blue varsity jacket, donning his LeBron James Family Foundation emblem on the sleeve. Many people have shared their praise for James for making history. However, that hasn’t prevented some from poking fun at James for some physical features on the doll.

In a recent episode of Straight to Cam with Sydel Curry-Lee and Cameron Brink, they spoke about LeBron’s new Barbie doll. They hypothesized regarding what LeBron must’ve said during the creation process. Mi Mastrov spoke on LeBron’s hairline, which led to Sydel having a remark.

“Line me up,” Sydel said.

Sydel added her own pebble to the large mountain of jokes poking fun at LeBron’s hairline. Specifically, in the past, many people would clown James for his receding hairline. However, in recent years, it has miraculously made a comeback.

Aside from their playful banter, they went on to share how impressed they are at the accuracy of the doll. On the flip side, they believe this doll won’t be purchased by the company’s intended audience of children.

“I think grown men are going to be buying it though,” Mastrov said. “I’m calling it right now, there are going to be viral TikToks of grown men at his games with the doll just doing weird stuff.”

Mastrov’s comments aren’t out of the realm of possibilities. LeBron fans tend to push the boundary of what it means to be a fan. There are countless social media trends, such as the ‘My Sunshine’ and the ongoing ‘LeBronify’ remixes that have taken over TikTok.

LeBron has a cult-like following that adores the Lakers superstar’s skills. As a result, they might even show their love by attending Lakers games with the Barbie doll in their possession.