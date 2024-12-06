‘Trade LeBron James And Anthony Davis’: NBA Analyst Urges Lakers To Begin Their Rebuild

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) on the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

After a positive start to the season, the Lakers’ campaign has spiraled into a crisis. They have lost six of their last eight and dropped to ninth in the standings. They hit rock bottom in their last outing, losing by 41 points to the Heat, prompting head coach JJ Redick to question his team’s professionalism. Their underwhelming start despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ best efforts led to Jason Timpf suggesting the teams should hit the reset button and start by trading their superstar duo.

On the Hoops Tonight podcast, the insider claimed that the Lakers’ championship window is shut. He added that it’s best to get a headstart on the inevitable rebuild and giving away James and Davis would bring in the assets they’d need to get it underway. Timpf said,

“I think they should trade LeBron and [Anthony Davis]. Start the rebuild. Jeanie Buss needs to fire Rob Pelinka and hire somebody who actually understands basketball, and they need a fresh start.”

Timpf added that general manager Rob Pelinka is responsible for the Lakers’ stagnancy. He claimed that the team needs to put their faith in Redick and let him lead the roster revamp. He said,

“[Redick] goes in there trying to establish a basketball culture, and these guys just can’t f*****g be bothered, they just can’t f*****g be bothered. They need to completely break this thing down. They need to completely reinvest in JJ Redick.”

Timpf’s suggestion may come off as a bit hyperbolic. Despite their disappointing form, the Lakers are well within striking distance of the top-six teams in the standings. They also have a talented roster, led by James and Davis, and can bounce back if they lock-in. However, they do need to make some trades.

Lakers need to bolster talent

James and Davis’ dip in form coupled with the supporting cast’s inconsistencies has led to a complete collapse of the Lakers’ season. They could wait on the roster to find their footing or trade for a star player.

The latter is more likely route they’d have to take if they intend to save their season. They’ll have to be aggressive in the trade market to alleviate the offensive burden off James and Davis. Zach Lavine, Brandon Ingram, and Jonas Valanciunas are among the players connected to Los Angeles.

Trade offers will have to center on D’Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent, who earn roughly $28 million combined. Their salaries match, potentially providing much-needed reinforcements for the Lakers’ playoff prospects.