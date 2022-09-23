“Reebok, Krispy Kreme and so much more!”: What brands does Shaquille O’Neal own thanks to his $400 million worth

Shaquille O’Neal owns a whole host of companies, but how many are there? And most importantly, who are they?

Shaquille O’Neal is a rich, rich man. But you probably didn’t need us to tell you that.

The man has an incredible net worth of $400 million. That’s generational wealth.

Really, the man could just stop now, sit down, and simply just retire, and still live the lavish life. But he isn’t.

For starters, he’s still a panelist on one of the most noteworthy basketball shows of all time, TNT’s Inside the NBA.

And of course, the reason that you’re here for in the first place, the man invests quite a bit, and some of his investments in companies are big enough, for him to actually receive ownership of the whole damn thing.

With that in mind, have you ever wondered just how many companies this man owns? How many franchises does he own?

So, which brands does Shaquille O’Neal own right now?

Shaquille O’Neal is one of those people that just love investing in brands that are more geared towards the common folk of the world. A massive example of that is the world-renowned Krispy Kreme, a brand he can’t seem to stop marketing at every chance he gets.

Apart from that though, here is a list of brands he owns either franchises of, or just owns directly, as per Hoops Addict.

Aunty Annie’s Pretzels (franchises)

CityPlex12 Movie Theatre

Shaquille (his own restaurant)

Big Chicken

Papa John’s

Beachbody

Forever 21

JC Penney

Elvis Presley

The General

Marilyn Monroe

Reebok

A stellar list, without a doubt.

No wonder this man has generational wealth already.

