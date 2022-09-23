$100 million Ray Allen’s livid reaction at YouTuber Loft’s prank who fails to recognize NBA veteran  

NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen gets livid at YouTuber Lofe for stalking him at a book shop, with the latter attempting to prank him.

A member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, Ray Allen is no small name in the sports world. For the longest time, the former Celtics guard led the league in all-time 3-pointers made before Stephen Curry surpassed him earlier this year. Nonetheless, the 6ft 5 guard has quite the resume.

Some of Allen’s accolades include two NBA championships, ten All-Star selections, two All-NBA teams, and a 3-point contest winner. The former LeBron James teammate has a staggering net worth of $100 million. Thus it’s unlikely that one wouldn’t recognize Ray, Ray.

However, such was the case when YouTuber Lofe attempted to prank Allen. Known for his YouTube and TikTok videos, Allen rose to popularity in 2021. The Minnesota native has close to 950K subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

Recently, Lofe had Allen as a subject to one of his pranks but failed to pull it off, with the NBA veteran raging at him.

Ray Allen catches YouTuber Lofe and his crew filming him.

Performing pranks isn’t a new thing when it comes to NBA players, whether it be them being on the receiving end or playing the perpetrator, with big names like LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Giannis Antetokounmpo being part too.

Nonetheless, there always constitutes a certain amount of risk in these acts. The most recent example of this is in the case of YouTuber Lofe, who is caught red-handed on his way to prank NBA veteran Ray Allen.

Ray Allen wasn’t having ANY of this YouTuber’s prank 😳 pic.twitter.com/bvsL7zuaBu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

In the clip above, Allen is visibly irate at the YouTuber telling him to stop filming. It is later revealed that Lofe wasn’t aware that it was NBA star Ray Allen on whom he was performing the prank.

“Bro, I didn’t even know it was Ray Allen until you guys told me,” says the YouTuber. “I feel bad cause the reason he thinks we’re doing this is because he’s Ray Allen.”

Well, Lofe needs to be more cautious next time he attempts to pull any act of such kind. This also serves as a warning to those engaging in such acts only to get more views on social media. Everyone is entitled to their privacy, no matter who they are.

