Reggie Bullock Becomes 1st NBA player to Agree with Kanye West on Controversial Thoughts Despite Antisemitism

Kanye West really isn’t in the greatest of sports right now. A little while back, of course, Kim Kardashian left him. Then, in an unrelated event, he was caught making antisemitic remarks in public, something he claims to have been beaten to a pulp over.

Then of course, due to his comments, he lost all his major contracts, including the one he had with Adidas for his ‘Yeezy’ line.

Following all this drama, Kanye West decided to put out a little post on Instagram related to his alleged antisemitism comments. And well, let’s just say, Reggie Bullock is a strong believer in them.

What was Kanye West’s post?

Losing all his contracts must have been more than a little painful for Kanye, and on some level, you’d be forgiven for feeling just a tad bit sorry for the guy.

But then, he turned around and posted this on Instagram.

Frankly, in a vacuum, his comments aren’t absurd, far from it actually. Transparency is almost never a bad thing. And especially when it comes to the utter secrecy of said contracts companies unfairly benefit from, there is more than a little reason to do this.

However, with that being said, the fact that this post represents him doubling down on his actions aren’t great.

And yet, Reggie Bullock has refused to hesitate before providing his own thoughts on the matter.

Reggie Bullock drops his support in the comment section of Kanye West’s post

Like most NBA players, Reggie Bullock doesn’t often go supernova with his opinions on rampant problems of any kind. But on this little post, here is what he decided to comment.

“I’m riding with you gang”

In a shocking turn of events, at the time of writing, Bullock has seemingly deleted the comment he put up.

Perhaps there was someone in his corner that finally made him aware of all the sides of this story.

