Savannah James, Who Was Gifted a $200,000 Ferrari By LeBron James, Once Revealed She Couldn’t Drive It

Savannah James hilariously claimed to not know how to drive the near $200,000 Ferrari her husband, LeBron James, had bought for her

Savannah and LeBron James are basketball royalty at this point. The two have set an example that not many can live up to when it comes to couples in the North American sporting realm. They’ve been together since knowing each other in high school in the early 2000s and have not wavered in their relationship since.

Over the decades, James has built an empire off of his marketability and his play on NBA hardwood that his propelled him into an echelon of NBA stars that only one man resides in: Michael Jordan.

This would be him becoming a billionaire this past year according to Forbes. Everything from his lifetime contract with Nike to him earning close to $50 million a year on the court, it’s safe to say that ‘The King’ can afford to spoil his loved ones whenever he chooses to.

Savannah James revealed that he didn’t actually know how to drive the Ferrari that LeBron James gifted her

On his wife’s 30th birthday, LeBron James surprised his wife with an all-white, brand-new Ferrari Testarossa that goes for around $180,000. However, in an interview with Essence that same year, she would go on to admit that she didn’t know how to drive the car.

“It’s been awesome. It will be even more awesome when I learn to drive it. I cannot drive a manual. I’ll to drive it. By this Spring, it’ll be on and poppin’ in my new Ferrari,” said Savannah James during her interview.

While a near $200,000 price tag on a car would be a once-in-a-lifetime type of purchase for some, this could be considered pocket change for the ‘James Gang’.

Savannah James was never worried about getting married to LeBron James

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2010, Savannah revealed how she didn’t want to rush into a marriage with LeBron. “I’ve definitely not put a fire under his a**. I wouldn’t ever rush him to do something like that.”

Well, her patience sure did pay off as he would propose to her in less than 2 years from when she made those statements in that interview.

