“Reggie Miller Bum A**”: Josh Hart Refuses to Apologize to Reggie Miller Despite Former Coach’s Texts

An F bomb was dropped on national TV during the Eastern Semifinals between Indiana and New York. As his team was about to win Game 2, Josh Hart walked up to Reggie Miller who was courtside, on call for TNT, to tell him what the crowd inside the MSG was chanting. After that, a lot was said about Hart’s actions and even the NBA veteran expressed his annoyance with the Knicks during a podcast appearance. Recently, the topic was brought up on the Roommates Show by Hart’s college coach, Jay Wright.

The former Villanova head coach asked Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart if they had discussed the now-infamous encounter. What happened at the time was the Knicks were a little over 20 seconds from closing out their second game in a row. While that was happening on the court, fans inside the arena were chanting “F**k you, Reggie.” To let out his frustration against the NBA veteran, Hart walked up to him, took his headphones off, and said, “I don’t know if you heard…they’re saying ‘f**k you.”

Wright said that he reached out to Miller so that he could clear out the tension between them. However, he received no reply from the NBA veteran for his texts. Even during his podcast appearance with the former Villanova star, he tried to convince him to put this beef to rest. But Hart wasn’t ready to let it go. He said, “I heard Reggie Miller bum a** talk about it twice, he better not bring it up one more time. Acting like he’s the boogeyman, little scared a**.”

It’s obvious from his tone that Hart is not going to go easy on Miller anytime soon. The Knicks star said that if he’ll ever apologize for it, it’ll be addressed to the network that had to air an F-bomb. Other than that, he is going to make sure that Miller doesn’t feel comfortable in the arena. Following the incident, Jalen Brunson has addressed it publicly as well.

Reggie Miller and Jalen Brunson’s response to Josh Hart’s actions

Earlier this month, Miller went to his former teammate Mark Jackson’s podcast, Come and Talk 2 Me, and addressed the beef. He said that his problem isn’t only with the 29-year-old but the entire Knicks as a unit, including their fans. He said, “This is why I cannot stand the Knicks because, to me, they’re the front runners. They think they are god’s gift to basketball… The whole game was great and there’s 30 seconds on the clock and you are finally gonna win the Game 2. That’s when the chant starts ‘F You Reggie’.”

When a clip of the same was posted on X, instead of taking an offensive stance, Brunson decided to extend an olive branch to the Pacers legend. He reshared the post on his profile with a request in the caption, “Let’s have a chat @ReggieMillerTNT @Roommates__Show.” It’s been a few weeks since then and there’s not a hint of them getting together. Going by the level of animosity, it’s unlikely that they’ll leave this behind anytime soon.