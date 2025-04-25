mobile app bar

Reggie Miller Declares Michael Jordan Was the Shaquille O’Neal of His Craft

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Reggie Miller (L), Michael Jordan (C), and LeBron James (R)

Michael Jordan has been compared to countless legends across sports and genres, but Shaquille O’Neal isn’t usually one of them. The two were among the most dominant to ever play the game in their prime, but playing two vastly different positions and roles, it’s hard to make a reasonable comparison. That didn’t stop Reggie Miller, though.

Miller stressed that Jordan had no weaknesses his opponents could exploit. Whether it was trying to force him in a certain direction, holding him, or being extra physical against him, Jordan always adapted, and it frustrated his opponents. The Pacers legend believes other big men had similar frustrations trying to contain Shaq.

While opponents could intentionally foul Shaq and send him to the free throw line, where he was a notoriously poor shooter, that was about all opposing centers could do to keep the four-time champion out of the paint. In his best years, Shaq would often rank near the top of the NBA in both points per game and field goal percentagea truly unstoppable force.

“I equate it to like this. Maybe this is how centers feel when they were going against Shaq,” Miller said, while trying to find an accurate comparison to Jordan’s dominance. “[Jordan] was Shaq of shooting guards. I don’t care. There was no way you can get around him in or in front of him. He was just too strong. And then, he had a 48-inch vertical.”

While reenacting how the Bulls icon would palm the ball in front of his opponent, Miller also lauded Jordan’s handle and his ability to stop on a dime. There was simply just no way to stop him completely.

“No weaknesses, none. Zero,” Miller continued. “I’m always trying to find a tell, and I found a tell on everyone. Not him. I could not find a tell.”

Unable to figure out how to contain the six-time champion throughout his own Hall of Fame career, it’s no wonder why Miller confidently considers Jordan the greatest player of all time.

Reggie Miller named MJ his GOAT over LeBron James

Some of Jordan’s stiffest competition have publicly sided with LeBron in the GOAT debate, but not Reggie Miller. The 59-year-old has had a steady opinion on the discussion for years, believing his stance will never change as long as he lives.

“To me, Michael Jordan is the greatest player. I will go to my grave with that. I can understand that because they don’t know MJ how you and I know MJ. They know LeBron, that’s their era, and I get it,” Miller said in 2024.

The LeBron-Jordan debates will likely continue to persist long after James decides to hang it up. However, as someone who battled against the five-time MVP more than most, Reggie Miller’s opinion holds a bit of extra weight.

