“Rehab Until You Find Your Situation”: Former NBA Champ Doesn’t Want Damian Lillard Rushing to Sign With an NBA Team

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) talk with referee Marc Davis during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.

Damian Lillard is looking at some dark days ahead, with almost certainly missing out on the next season due to a torn Achilles. And to add to his woes, the nine-time All-Star is currently a free agent after the Milwaukee Bucks waived and stretched his contract. But should he decide to continue after recovery, former NBA champion Stephen Jackson urges Lillard to take his time with this rehabilitation.

Lillard’s two-year tenure with the Bucks hasn’t gone as planned, courtesy of which, Milwaukee failed to advance out of the first round in both seasons.

Now Lillard has the opportunity to choose his next destination. The big question becomes, will he sign to a team now or rehab on his own for now? Stephen Jackson has some advice for what he should do and it’s a straightforward ‘At this stage in your career’ talk.

“It has to be the right situation,” Jackson said on the All The Smoke podcast. “Go somewhere where you have a good chance of being a champion.”

And as far as rehab is concerned, Jackson isn’t too worried about a lack of team helping him with the process.

“But until he finds that, you got to rehab on your own. You’ve been making a lot of money, you can have all the same resources outside of the NBA,” Jackson proclaimed. And he’s not the only one to think so.

Former two-time champion Vernon Maxwell shares the sentiment.

“Rehab on his own and get himself back together. Just concentrate on himself and put himself in a good position,” Maxwell advised.

It’s become a consensus belief that the trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers didn’t land Lillard in an ideal situation. Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo is an amazing player and the best Lillard has played with.

However, the entire situation in Milwaukee was far from ideal, especially considering he also dealt with some truly personal matters like divorce. Lillard was married for two years to Kay’La Hanson, and the former couple has three children.

Perhaps Lillard can use the gap year to best sort out the mess he now finds himself in, both personally and professionally, before he can pick up his jersey of choice.

The Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in Lillard, according to The Athletic. But those are far from the only teams that will insert a submission in the Lillard sweepstakes.

Hopefully, the interest remains alive as Lillard looks at a year of sitting at home watching an exciting season pass him by.