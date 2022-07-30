Basketball

“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has more seasons with a top 5 MVP vote-getter than Michael Jordan”: Nick Wright explains how the 7’2” Lakers icon is better than the 6’6” Bulls GOAT

“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has more seasons with a top 5 MVP vote-getter than Michael Jordan”: Nick Wright explains how the 7’2” Lakers icon is better than the 6’6” Bulls GOAT
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Billionaire Michael Jordan’s sons lost $85,000 in a mad 24 hours spree in Las Vegas
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has more seasons with a top 5 MVP vote-getter than Michael Jordan”: Nick Wright explains how the 7’2” Lakers icon is better than the 6’6” Bulls GOAT
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has more seasons with a top 5 MVP vote-getter than Michael Jordan”: Nick Wright explains how the 7’2” Lakers icon is better than the 6’6” Bulls GOAT

According to Nick Wright, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has had a better basketball life than the likes…