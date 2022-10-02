Skip Bayless’ Close Friend Lil Wayne Doubled Down on his Take, Discredited LeBron James as the GOAT

Lil Wayne seems to be learning from his friend Skip Bayless, he brings in LeBron James in a choice between Jordan and Kobe. A true disciple.

A tough thing to lead with, we must admit. We don’t often get asked who we would choose between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, not on TV at least, and now while smoking a joint/blunt.

But we are not Lil Wayne, who did get this opportunity once. And his response is stunning. From answering questions about side b****s to choosing between Nicki Minaj and Rihanna, Lil Wayne had his hands busy during this interview.

The real question, however, was saved for last. Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant? “Ooooff”, he says “Lord have mercy, y’all just gave me a migraine”. We can imagine.

Also read: $170 million Lil Wayne has faith in LeBron James to lead the Lakers to an 18th title

Skip Bayless with Lil Wayne at his 40th birthday party pic.twitter.com/DQO4CaDE51 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 26, 2022

Lil Wayne has to decide between Jordan and Kobe but not before he brings in LeBron James!

As the question takes its toll on Wayne, just a mere minute into it, he says “I’m a real sports guy but that is a tough, tough question” he interjects with “these days they think the tough question is Jordan or LeBron, NO”.

Tell us how you really feel Lil Wayne. He then says “Jordan or Kobe is the tough question”. It is clear where his allegiance lies. With Skip Bayless, of course. To bring in LeBron James in a choice between Mike and Kobe is something only Skip can do.

Wayne mumbles a few prayers including some to god himself and then Jordan, what a weird thing to do! And then he eventually chooses Kobe Bryant.

So, according to Wayne and this interview, we can digress that he would choose Kobe Bryant over MJ and certainly over LeBron James. Seems like his close friend Skip Bayless is rubbing off on him.

You can watch the full interview here

Also read: ‘LeBron James hater’ Skip Bayless gets too frisky for television with Lil Wayne, Twitter flooded with wife Ernestine memes