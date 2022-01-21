“DeMar DeRozan has really established himself as the mid-range maestro”: The Bulls star currently averages 4.2 mid-range field goals, on pace to break his own 2016-17 season record

DeMar DeRozan is currently making 4.2 mid-range field goals per game, on pace to be the most in a season by any player since his own 2016-2017 season.

With the league being more fast-paced than ever and almost 40+ 3-pointers being tossed up on a nightly basis, the mid-range jumper has gradually been a dying form of a shot. However, in a league full of talented long-distance shooters, DeMar DeRozan is one of the very few players to heavily rely on his mid-range jumper. And it is pretty safe to say that the Bulls star has managed to master this art.

Over the years, the mid-range has been considered as the dead zone on the floor. 10 years back, the league as a whole attempted a total of 30.3% of their field goals from the mid-range. That number has seen a huge decline to merely 13.1% this season.

However, Deebo has been consistent with his mid-range shots. Considered as one of the most prolific shooters from inside the arc, has ranked in the top five in mid-range field goals made per game eight times in the past 10 seasons and never finished lower than 11th.

DeMar DeRozan leads the league in mid-range field goals attempted and made

DeRozan has been on a tear this season. Averaging a staggering 25.7 points on 49% shooting from the field. In his first year at Chicago, almost 30% of his total points come from the mid-range shot.

The 6-foot-6 All-Star currently is leading the league with 4.2 mid-range field goals on 8.9 attempts. Kevin Durant follows DeMar on the list with 3.9 mid-range shots on 7.1 attempts, followed by the likes of some obvious players like Brandon Ingram, Devin Booker, and Joel Embiid.

Another season for DeMar DeRozan… another season of him dominating from mid-range. DeRozan is averaging 4.2 field goals from mid-range, on pace to be the most in a season by any player since… himself in 2016-17. pic.twitter.com/WGqo1b1DKt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 21, 2022

In today’s league, having a good 3-point shot in your arsenal is a must. However, will DeMar DeRozan’s contributions help revive the mid-range jumper? The short answer – sadly, not any time time soon.