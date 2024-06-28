“Remember When…”: Tyrese Maxey Hilariously Celebrates Immanuel Quickley’s $175M Contract with Raptors

Immanuel Quickley has become a reliable scorer at the guard position, averaging 18.6 points for the Toronto Raptors last season. During the 2024 midseason trade deadline, he was traded to the Raptors, where he impressed with his scoring output in the 38 games he played for the squad. Therefore, the 25-year-old is now being handsomely rewarded by the organization as Adrian Wojnarowski reported a 5-year, $175 million deal coming Quickley’s way. In that wake, Quickley’s former NCAA teammate Tyrese Maxey had to hilariously remind him of some unpaid dues.

The elite Philadelphia 76ers guard brought up the receipts of all the Chick-fil-A meals that his former backcourt mate made him pay for. Surely, he can now compensate Maxey for the charge of the bills from back in the day.

On X, the 76ers guard quipped, “Ummm sirrrr…. Remember back in school when I paid for your chick fil a. [laughing emojis]”

Ummm sirrrr…. Remember back in school when I paid for your chick fil a. 😂😂 @IQ_GodSon https://t.co/helsNUdGrj — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) June 28, 2024

During the 2019-20 season, Quickley and Maxey were the starting guards for the Kentucky Wildcats, forming an elite backcourt duo in NCAA competitions. While Quickley was in his second year of college, Maxey was featuring in his only NCAA season.

They both combined for around 30 points per game during their single season together and declared for the 2020 Draft. While Maxey was selected as the #21 pick by the 76ers, his former teammate was grabbed by the Knicks at #25.

Tyrese Maxey loved Immanuel Quickley’s trade to the Raptors

After scoring in the 10-15 points range for the Knicks for three and a half seasons, it was clear that Immanuel Quickley was entangled in the backcourt jam in the squad. Therefore, the Knicks traded him for the sturdy two-way wing OG Anunoby as the Raptors got someone who they can add in their rebuilding chapter.

It was a win-win for all parties as the 25-year-old finally landed in a place where he could become a starter and show his qualities. Just a few days after the trade, the 76ers guard revealed that he liked the idea of his friend being in a situation where he can be more assertive.

Maxey stated, “This gives him opportunities to spread his wings, kind of fly a little bit. I think he’s done a great job so far. I was happy for him. He’s over there, he’s starting, he’s having a good time.”

Now that his friend has landed a career-defining deal, Maxey’s joy knows no bounds. He will expect Quickley to have a career-year for the Raptors and become a viable long-term piece for them.