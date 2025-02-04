“He’ll Get Better”: Paul George Confident Bronny James Will Improve After Getting Dominated by Tyrese Maxey

Bronny James has not wowed the NBA audience the same way his father (Lebron) did back in 2003, but that doesn’t mean that the 20-year-old rookie can’t still bounce back. He even has the support of some of the top names in the league, including Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George.

During the latest episode of his Podcast P, George addressed Bronny’s poor performance against the 76ers when the Lakers played them on January 28th, specifically how he was mauled by one of the league’s top defenders, Tyrese Maxey.

Bronny was called up for the game after his decent showing in the G-League recently. But the rookie failed to deliver in front of a tough crowd at Wells Fargo Center. However, George assures Bronny that there is nothing to worry about, stating that this is what being a rookie in the NBA is all about. He added that the Bronny is still on a learning curve.

“It’s unfortunate man but that’s what being a rookie is,” PG said. “You learn from these battles, you could be a veteran, you don’t necessarily win a lot of matchups sometimes. Sometimes somebody has your number. Sometimes it’s a rough matchup, sometimes it’s a learning curve, it’s a learning experience…I see people beating him up and talking about it, but we’ve all gone through that.”

George not only consoled Bronny, but he also remained optimistic about the former USC guard’s future. A big point he makes is how well Bronny had been doing in the G-League, even though he points out that the NBA is an entirely different animal.

“He’ll grow, he’ll evolve, he’ll get better from this experience playing against Maxey. He’s been killing it in the G-League. It”s just when you come up it’s a different caliber of players and unfortunately Maxey’s a shark so he went up with one of the elites.”

It must be hard having to follow in the footsteps of the great Lebron James. That’s another point George made, claiming that Bronny is under a magnifying glass not just for being Lebron’s son, but also for playing for one of the most historic franchises in all of sports. However, George outlined that Bronny did show some signs of confidence — citing his assertiveness and willingness to try to find his shot in different forms.

Bronny James has been killing it in the G-League

James is still finding his footing in the NBA, but for the Laker’s G-League team, he’s a clear standout. His stats for the 2024-2025 season are pretty good as he’s averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

While his shot percentage is still under 40%, both for regular field goals and three-point range, the confidence and aggression he displays could be a peek into what the prodigy really has to show.

Not only that, but Bronny has another superstar player, aside from his father, who he can shadow the next time he sits on a Lakers bench. Luka Doncic now wears the iconic yellow and purple colors after a trade that rocked the NBA fanbase to its core. Doncic is rumored to be making his Lakers debut later this month.