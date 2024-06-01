UFC 302 Purse and Payouts: Report Reveals Estimated Earnings of Every Fighter This Weekend From Makhachev vs Poirier Card

The UFC community is awaiting the enthralling action of UFC 302. The heated face-off between the main eventers Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier has only added to fans’ hopes for a barnburner. As these events unfold, many fans continue to speculate about the money the fighters will make from their in-octagon showdowns.

UFC 302 Purses and Payouts: How much money will the main and co-main eventers make?

The current lightweight king, Islam Makahchev, tops the list of UFC 302 purses and payouts as being a champion also means being a main eventer. According to reports, the Dagestani would stand a chance to pocket about $1.142M from his UFC 302 fight purse. Makhachev is expected to make about $1M from his guaranteed fight purse, while an amount of $42k will be added to it as the sponsorship bonus. However, only time will reveal if he can claim the $100k win bonus.

His rival, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, could end up with $932k from his UFC 302 encounter. The Lafayette local will make about $800k as his guaranteed fight purse and $32k more as the sponsorship amount. Poirier can also make $100k more from the win bonus like the lightweight champion.

The co-main eventers Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa will also walk away with healthy amounts of money at the end of the night. ‘Tarzan’ will earn around $521k from the fight consisting of a $500k guaranteed fight purse and a $21k sponsorship amount.

Strickland’s Brazilian rival, Costa’s fight purse guarantees him $350k and a $10k sponsorship. However, only one of them can boost their income by $100k more from the win bonus.

But these are not the only fights on the card, are they?

UFC 302 Purses and Payouts: How much will the other fighters on the card earn?

There are several bangers scheduled for the night of 1 June apart from the main and co-main events. Naturally, UFC authorities will have to reward them with suitable amounts as well. So, here’s a look at the earnings of the other UFC 302 fighters.

Fighters Guaranteed Purse Win Bonus Sponsorship Bonus Kevin Holland $350k $100k $21k Michał Oleksiejczuk $150k $100k $11k Jailton Almeida $85k $6k Alexander Romanov $75k $5k Randy Brown $110k $100k $10k Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos $85k $10k César Almeida $24k $4k Roman Kopylov $75k $5k Grant Dawson $85k $6k Joe Solecki $60k $5k Philip Rowe $44k $5k Jake Matthews $110k $100k $11k Niko Price $150k $100k $11k Alex Morono $110k $100k $16k Mickey Gall $85k $6k Bassil Hafez $22k $4k Ailín Pérez $30k $4.5k Joselyne Edwards $48k $5k

It’s also pertinent to note that the earnings of the main and co-main eventers will get a significant boost after adding a share of their PPV income to their fight purses. However, only the UFC authorities can confirm how much it would be. So until then, let’s say our prayers and hope we get the night that has been promised.